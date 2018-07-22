Wedding Care: How to Get Glowing Skin and Shiny Hair?

Experts suggested simple and easy beauty tips to get glowing skin and shiny hair for your wedding.



Samay Dutta, Director -Noir the Luxury Blow Bar and Jagdeesh P, an expert at Paul Mitchell list some methods to look radiant at your wedding.

* Keeping yourself hydrated is the best way to keep your skin glowing and hair healthy.



* Start prepping up your skin in advance, regular deep cleansing facials would help in removing discoloration or pigmentation.



* Identifying the right shampoo and conditioner will provide the nourishment it requires and in turn will volumize the tresses.



* Clinical sitting in case of acnes and marks can turn out to be a card of ace. Regular sittings not only give you a gleaming face but also enhance the texture of the skin. Similarly for hair, it is suggested to get an advice from dermatologist to deal with hair thinning or to prevent pre-maturing of hair.



* The best winders can be for both your hair and face is the spa. It not only relaxes you but also gives your skin and hair the glow and shine instantly which got somber.



* Also experts can advise the treatment that can be undertaken depending on the sking and hair type



* Direct exposure to sun does more damage to both skin and hair. Hair masks can come into the picture for rescue and help in restoring all the nutrients back to the skin. Also there are shampoos and conditioners that provide UV protection too.



* Start using serums both for skin and hair that'll help in providing instant radiance and vitamins to the face and tresses.



* Aloe-vera gel works as a soul food for both face and hair, as it has many properties which help in glowing and providing nutrients to the skin.



