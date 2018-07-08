Simple Ways to Get Rid of Uneven Skin Tone

Uneven skin tone also known as skin discoloration is a common skin problem faced by many women. Taking care of your skin by following few healthy skincare tips can help get rid of uneven skin tone, skin pigmentation, dark spots and blemishes.

Even if the skin is healthy, past exposure or medications can leave marks on the skin in the form of age spots and darker patches. If you have an uneven skin tone and are looking for ways to correct it, then look no further.



‘Uneven skin can be temporary or permanent, and may result from sun exposure, age, medications and hormones. Don't worry. Protect your skin with simple skincare tips that can help you smooth out your complexion.’ Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President, R&D and Head, Medical Services from Kaya Clinic, gives tips to take care of uneven skin tone:



Firstly, you need to ensure that you are taking care of your skin and should adopt a good skin care regimen if you do not already have one. You should aim to cleanse, tone and moisturize the skin on your face twice a day and never go to sleep wearing makeup.

You should also exfoliate the skin on your face a couple of times a week using a gentle exfoliate to improve the overall appearance of your skin and to remove dead skin cells; this may give you a more even complexion.

Using a toner on your face after cleansing can really help to clean and brighten your skin, leaving it looking hydrated and healthy. Here are some handy tips from Aswad Ahmad, the expert at Avene India:



Using a good sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin against painful sunburns, risk of skin cancer and uneven skin tone. The hyper pigmentation makes the skin tone uneven and sun exposure should be avoided.

Pollution is now one of the biggest causes of uneven skin texture and tone. To combat this, indulge in an elaborate cleansing routine. This will help in regulating oil production, smoothens skin texture and in turn reduces the appearance of blemishes.

Constantly moisturize your skin to replenish the depleted minerals to achieve the elemental equilibrium of young skin. Skin is endowed with an even tone, renewed hydration and powerful protection against daily forces that cause aging and uneven skin texture.



