medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple Ways to Get Rid of Uneven Skin Tone

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 7, 2018 at 10:59 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Uneven skin tone also known as skin discoloration is a common skin problem faced by many women. Taking care of your skin by following few healthy skincare tips can help get rid of uneven skin tone, skin pigmentation, dark spots and blemishes.
Simple Ways to Get Rid of Uneven Skin Tone
Simple Ways to Get Rid of Uneven Skin Tone

Even if the skin is healthy, past exposure or medications can leave marks on the skin in the form of age spots and darker patches. If you have an uneven skin tone and are looking for ways to correct it, then look no further.

Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President, R&D and Head, Medical Services from Kaya Clinic, gives tips to take care of uneven skin tone:

  • Firstly, you need to ensure that you are taking care of your skin and should adopt a good skin care regimen if you do not already have one. You should aim to cleanse, tone and moisturize the skin on your face twice a day and never go to sleep wearing makeup.
  • You should also exfoliate the skin on your face a couple of times a week using a gentle exfoliate to improve the overall appearance of your skin and to remove dead skin cells; this may give you a more even complexion.
  • Using a toner on your face after cleansing can really help to clean and brighten your skin, leaving it looking hydrated and healthy.
Here are some handy tips from Aswad Ahmad, the expert at Avene India:

  • Using a good sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin against painful sunburns, risk of skin cancer and uneven skin tone. The hyper pigmentation makes the skin tone uneven and sun exposure should be avoided.
  • Pollution is now one of the biggest causes of uneven skin texture and tone. To combat this, indulge in an elaborate cleansing routine. This will help in regulating oil production, smoothens skin texture and in turn reduces the appearance of blemishes.
  • Constantly moisturize your skin to replenish the depleted minerals to achieve the elemental equilibrium of young skin. Skin is endowed with an even tone, renewed hydration and powerful protection against daily forces that cause aging and uneven skin texture.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Attractive Skin Tone is Not Necessarily a Sign of Good Health

Attractive Skin Tone is Not Necessarily a Sign of Good Health

Study provides the first experimental evidence of the effect of beta-carotene's on attractiveness and health.

Simple, Easy Skin Care Tips for Monsoon

Simple, Easy Skin Care Tips for Monsoon

Taking care of skin even in monsoon is even more essential than in summer. Here are some tips listed just for you that must be followed during this rainy season.

Traffic-Related Air Pollution Linked to Facial Dark Spots

Traffic-Related Air Pollution Linked to Facial Dark Spots

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) exposure is known to be associated with low lung function and lung cancer, the effect of NO2 on human skin has never been investigated.

Do Fair and Lovely Skin Lightening Creams Really Work? First US Study Explores

Do Fair and Lovely Skin Lightening Creams Really Work? First US Study Explores

Over-the-counter skin lightening creams to improve skin tone and minimize spots were found unsatisfactory by users because it did not improve their hyperpigmentation, found a first of its kind research in the US.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...