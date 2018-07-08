medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Damaged Organs And Tissues Can Be Repaired With a Three-Dimensional Sponge

by Rishika Gupta on  August 7, 2018 at 9:38 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Three-Dimensional Sponge- a unique polymeric material can repair damaged organ and tissues, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Cell and Tissue Biology Journal.
Damaged Organs And Tissues Can Be Repaired With a Three-Dimensional Sponge
Damaged Organs And Tissues Can Be Repaired With a Three-Dimensional Sponge

The laboratory specialists developed a three-dimensional porous material made of collagen and chitosan, an analog of bone tissue. Using this material, the researchers can restore parts of bone lost as a result of trauma or illness.

According to the scientists, this is a completely new medical area not only in Russia but in the whole world. The terminology has not yet been defined. They are currently called "mimicking" materials, as they trick the body. The polymer matrix is implanted into damaged liver tissue, bones or vessels, saturated with the cells of these organs. Since the materials are made from biocompatible components (chitosan and collagen), the body is tricked and does not reject the foreign object. Over time, the matrix decomposes, and the artificial tissue is replaced by natural tissue.

"We are not deceiving nature; we are just helping it to cope with a medical problem. Experts are currently debating whether it is better to use an implant or restore an organ. A person with an artificial organ must take medication for the rest of their lifetime to prevent the body from rejecting it. This is not the case for tissue grown from human cells," explains Vladimir Yudin, Head of the Laboratory.

The development of artificial organs for transplantology is an urgent priority of modern medicine. The successful development of this area largely depends on the creation of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymer materials. The scientists of St. Petersburg Polytechnic University have not only developed the technology to create biocompatible materials that stimulate the restoration of natural tissues, but also managed to regulate the resorption time of the materials. It is very important for the implanted materials not to disintegrate before the new fabric is formed.

The results of preclinical studies showed that after a certain period of time, a three-dimensional sponge embedded in a bone starts to become covered with natural bone tissue, while the material itself decomposes. In addition, the developed collagen sponge was studied both in liver tissues and in muscle tissue - the material also stimulated the restoration of the natural tissue of the organs. The latest research results are described in the article "Bioresorption of Porous 3D Matrices Based on Collagen in Liver and Muscular Tissue" published in the journal Cell and Tissue Biology.

The researchers also developed wound covers, prostheses of blood vessels, and suture threads. In vivo, preclinical trials were conducted with these materials, and the results proved that they are effective. The materials are recommended for use in tissue engineering and cellular transplantation.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

New Stem Cell Discovery Could Help Replace Damaged Organs, Say Researchers

New Stem Cell Discovery Could Help Replace Damaged Organs, Say Researchers

BMI1 protein is a central control switch within the adult stem cells of many tissues and helps scientists develop tissues to replace damaged organs in the human body.

Novel Biomaterial Offers Viable Alternative to Open Fetal Repair for Spina Bifida

Novel Biomaterial Offers Viable Alternative to Open Fetal Repair for Spina Bifida

Bioengineering an alternative to open fetal repair for spina bifida. The in utero application of the biomaterial was technically feasible and did not harm fetuses.

New Biomaterial Created Delivers Powerful Drug And Gene Silencers

New Biomaterial Created Delivers Powerful Drug And Gene Silencers

New hybrid shows promise in dealing with cancer cells by delivering both a chemotherapeutic agent and RNA interfering technology that silences drug resistance.

New Bone-Implant Interaction Model to Evaluate Tissue Response to Biomaterials

New Bone-Implant Interaction Model to Evaluate Tissue Response to Biomaterials

The newly developed mouse model brings the assessment of bone replacing biomaterial to a new level.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...