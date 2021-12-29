About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Simple Sugar Intake May Impair Brain Function

by Karishma Abhishek on December 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM
Font : A-A+

Simple Sugar Intake May Impair Brain Function

Higher brain functions may be affected by the excessive intake of simple sugar as per a study at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science, published in the journal Science Advances.

Modern society has a remarkable increase in intake of simple sugar (sucrose, isomerized sugar (corn syrup)) from their diets and beverages, especially among adolescents.

Advertisement


The new study has now found that high-sucrose diets contribute to pathology like brain angiopathy with impaired glucose uptake and psychosis-related higher brain dysfunctions in mice models.

Moreover, patients with mental disorders (like schizophrenia) are found to consume approximately 2-fold more sugar when compared to healthy individuals, thereby exhibiting severity in symptoms.
Advertisement

To test the susceptibility gene for psychiatric disorders, the team analyzed Glyoxylase-1 and Disrupted-in-schizophrenia-1 in mice models and their effects with excessive sugar intake.

It was demonstrated that the excessive intake of simple sugar specifically disrupts the described brain health at the age of puberty, thereby being one of the environmental risk factors for psychiatric disorders.

Further analysis may help improve health and quality of life by eliminating risk factors.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Link Between Genital Intercourse and Brain Function in Women

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Western Diet
Western Diet
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Brain Stimulation as a Choice for Congenital Musculoskeletal Defect
Brain Stimulation as a Choice for Congenital Musculoskeletal Defect
Rehabilitation of children with arthrogryposis (congenital joint defect) might be facilitated by ......
Effects of General Anesthesia on Brain
Effects of General Anesthesia on Brain
Brain functioning is affected least by general anesthesia when compared to other risk factors of ......
Holidays Create Challenges for Those Living With Addiction
Holidays Create Challenges for Those Living With Addiction
People with alcohol use disorder could be tempted during the holidays when parties and celebrations ...
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness
Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness
Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabet...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close