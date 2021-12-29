Simple Sugar Intake May Impair Brain Function

Higher brain functions may be affected by the excessive intake of simple sugar as per a study at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science, published in the journal Science Advances.
Modern society has a remarkable increase in intake of simple sugar (sucrose, isomerized sugar (corn syrup)) from their diets and beverages, especially among adolescents.
The new study has now found that high-sucrose diets contribute to pathology like brain angiopathy with impaired glucose uptake and psychosis-related higher brain dysfunctions in mice models.
To test the susceptibility gene for psychiatric disorders, the team analyzed Glyoxylase-1 and Disrupted-in-schizophrenia-1 in mice models and their effects with excessive sugar intake.
It was demonstrated that the excessive intake of simple sugar specifically disrupts the described brain health at the age of puberty, thereby being one of the environmental risk factors for psychiatric disorders.
Further analysis may help improve health and quality of life by eliminating risk factors.
Source: Medindia