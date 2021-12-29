Link Between Genital Intercourse and Brain Function in Women

Increased frequency of genital intercourse/sex may be linked with better development of brains in women as per a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience. The study found the brain region that was linked to genital touch in women. In addition, this area was more developed among those who had increased frequency of sex.

Brain Area and Sexual Intercourse



The study was performed among 20 healthy adult females (among the age group 18 to 45 years) who underwent stimulation of the clitorises and simultaneous scanning of their brains using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

However, the study cautions that further works are required to analyze if having a larger brain area devoted to genital stimulation prompts more intercourse or makes women more sensitive to touch.



"It's completely under studied, how the female genitals are represented in the somatosensory cortex in humans, and whether it has at all the capacity to change in relation to experience or use," says co-author Dr.Christine Heim, a professor of medical psychology at Charite University Hospital in Berlin.



Nevertheless, these findings may help formulate better target treatments for people who are impacted by sexual violence, or have sexual dysfunction.



The brain area calledis responsible for receiving and processing all sensory information of the body through a representational map for each body part. However, the present study went a step further to explore the map part that corresponds to the female genitals.