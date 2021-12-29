About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Link Between Genital Intercourse and Brain Function in Women

by Karishma Abhishek on December 29, 2021 at 2:30 PM
Increased frequency of genital intercourse/sex may be linked with better development of brains in women as per a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

The study found the brain region that was linked to genital touch in women. In addition, this area was more developed among those who had increased frequency of sex.

The brain area called somatosensory cortex is responsible for receiving and processing all sensory information of the body through a representational map for each body part. However, the present study went a step further to explore the map part that corresponds to the female genitals.

Brain Area and Sexual Intercourse

The study was performed among 20 healthy adult females (among the age group 18 to 45 years) who underwent stimulation of the clitorises and simultaneous scanning of their brains using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).
However, the study cautions that further works are required to analyze if having a larger brain area devoted to genital stimulation prompts more intercourse or makes women more sensitive to touch.

"It's completely under studied, how the female genitals are represented in the somatosensory cortex in humans, and whether it has at all the capacity to change in relation to experience or use," says co-author Dr.Christine Heim, a professor of medical psychology at Charite University Hospital in Berlin.

Nevertheless, these findings may help formulate better target treatments for people who are impacted by sexual violence, or have sexual dysfunction.

Source: Medindia
