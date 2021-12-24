About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Brain Stimulation as a Choice for Congenital Musculoskeletal Defect

by Karishma Abhishek on December 24, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Rehabilitation of children with arthrogryposis might be facilitated by brain stimulation as per a study at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, published in Frontiers in Pediatrics.

Arthrogryposis, medically known as arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is a congenital defect that is characterized by multiple joint contractures, thereby affecting the functions of the joint (especially hand and legs).

This may ultimately lead to impaired ability to bend the elbow and muscle atrophy. It is estimated that 1 in every 10,000 newborns is born with AMC. The disease does not progress with age and does not affect a child's cognitive abilities.

The study team analyzed the brain's control upon elbow flexion among children with arthrogryposis after muscle transplantation.

It was found that in such patients, more motor neuron activity occurs, which means that the start of a new movement requires more effort from the brain. Hence, the brain activity dynamics in AMC patients were different as compared to healthy individuals.

The team thereby suggests that rehabilitation strategies like non-invasive brain stimulation might make it easier to initiate the movement in affected children.

Source: Medindia
