Brain Stimulation as a Choice for Congenital Musculoskeletal Defect

Rehabilitation of children with arthrogryposis might be facilitated by brain stimulation as per a study at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, published in Frontiers in Pediatrics. Arthrogryposis, medically known as arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is a congenital defect that is characterized by multiple joint contractures, thereby affecting the functions of the joint (especially hand and legs).

The study team analyzed the brain's control upon elbow flexion among children with arthrogryposis after muscle transplantation.



It was found that in such patients, more motor neuron activity occurs, which means that the start of a new movement requires more effort from the brain. Hence, the brain activity dynamics in AMC patients were different as compared to healthy individuals.



The team thereby suggests that rehabilitation strategies like non-invasive brain stimulation might make it easier to initiate the movement in affected children.



