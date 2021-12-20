Effects of General Anesthesia on Brain

Brain functioning is affected least by General anesthesia when compared to other risk factors of the patient, as per a Dutch study, presented at Euroanaesthesia, the annual meeting of the The European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care (ESAIC), published in the European Journal of Anaesthesiology.



It is reported that older patients often experience a decline in cognitive function after general anesthesia during surgery. These cognitive declines can last for months or even years.