About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Should We Wash Raw Chicken Before Cooking or Not?

by Dr Jayashree on April 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM
Font : A-A+

Should We Wash Raw Chicken Before Cooking or Not?

More than a quarter of study participants contaminated salad with raw poultry, including participants who did not wash the poultry in a study that assessed the impact of washing poultry on kitchen contamination.

The study findings were published in the Journal of Food Protection.

Advertisement


Washing raw poultry is not recommended, due to concerns about inadvertently contaminating other foods and surfaces; and increasing the risk of foodborne illness.

"We wanted to know what effect an educational intervention would have on getting people to stop washing poultry before cooking, and what effect any resulting behavior change might have on reducing contamination in the kitchen," says Ellen Shumaker, corresponding author of the study and an extension associate at North Carolina State University.
Advertisement

For the study, researchers recruited 300 home cooks who washed poultry before cooking it. The researchers sent food safety information to 142 of the study participants via email, outlining risk-reduction efforts, including the recommendation to not wash raw poultry during food preparation.

The remaining 158 study participants did not receive the education intervention. All 300 study participants were then invited to test kitchens equipped with video cameras that filmed meal preparation.

Participants were asked to cook chicken thighs and prepare a salad. After preparing the chicken thighs, but before putting the chicken in the oven, participants were called out of the kitchen to conduct a short interview.

Participants were then sent back into the kitchen to cook the chicken thighs, prepare the salad, and clean the kitchen as they would at home.

What the study participants didn't know was that the chicken thighs were inoculated with a harmless strain of bacteria, which the researchers would be able to detect.

This allowed researchers to swab surfaces in the kitchen to see whether any cross-contamination occurred during the food preparation and cooking process.

When study participants left the kitchen to conduct the interview, researchers swabbed the kitchen to identify any potential contamination. The prepared salad was also tested for possible contamination.

Ninety-three percent of the participants who received the intervention did not wash the chicken, as compared to 39% of the participants who did not receive the intervention.

However, the researchers were surprised to see that people who did wash the chicken and people who didn't wash the chicken had similar levels of contamination from the raw chicken in their prepared salads.

This was a little surprising since the conventional wisdom had been that the risk associated with washing chicken was because water would splash off of the chicken and contaminate surrounding surfaces. Instead, the sink itself was becoming contaminated, even when the chicken wasn't being washed.

Washing the chicken is still not a good idea, but this study demonstrates the need to focus on preventing contamination of sinks and emphasizing the importance of hand-washing and cleaning and sanitizing surfaces.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amoebic Dysentery 

Recommended Reading
Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)
Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by food and water contamination, resulting in ......
E. coli Infection / Escherichia coli Infection
E. coli Infection / Escherichia coli Infection
E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ....
Smart Label Could Detect Food and Cosmetic Spoilage, Contamination
Smart Label Could Detect Food and Cosmetic Spoilage, Contamination
A low-cost, portable, paper-based sensor incorporated into smart labels helps to detect food and ......
World Food Safety Day - 'Food Safety, Everyone's Business'
World Food Safety Day - 'Food Safety, Everyone's Business'
World Food Safety Day is the new annual observance established by the United Nations General ......
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequent...

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Accident and Trauma Care The Essence of Yoga Drug Interaction Checker Blood Pressure Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Doctor Post-Nasal Drip Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE