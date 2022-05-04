Should We Wash Raw Chicken Before Cooking or Not?

Advertisement

," says Ellen Shumaker, corresponding author of the study and an extension associate at North Carolina State University.For the study, researchers recruited 300 home cooks who washed poultry before cooking it. The researchers sent food safety information to 142 of the study participants via email, outlining risk-reduction efforts, including the recommendation to not wash raw poultry during food preparation.The remaining 158 study participants did not receive the education intervention. All 300 study participants were then invited to test kitchens equipped with video cameras that filmed meal preparation.Participants were asked to cook chicken thighs and prepare a salad. After preparing the chicken thighs, but before putting the chicken in the oven, participants were called out of the kitchen to conduct a short interview.Participants were then sent back into the kitchen to cook the chicken thighs, prepare the salad, and clean the kitchen as they would at home.What the study participants didn't know was that the chicken thighs were inoculated with a harmless strain of bacteria, which the researchers would be able to detect.This allowed researchers to swab surfaces in the kitchen to see whether any cross-contamination occurred during the food preparation and cooking process.When study participants left the kitchen to conduct the interview, researchers swabbed the kitchen to identify any potential contamination. The prepared salad was also tested for possible contamination.Ninety-three percent of the participants who received the intervention did not wash the chicken, as compared to 39% of the participants who did not receive the intervention.However, the researchers were surprised to see thatThis was a little surprising since the conventional wisdom had been that the risk associated with washing chicken was because water would splash off of the chicken and contaminate surrounding surfaces. Instead, the sink itself was becoming contaminated, even when the chicken wasn't being washed.Washing the chicken is still not a good idea, but this study demonstrates the need to focus on preventing contamination of sinks and emphasizing the importance of hand-washing and cleaning and sanitizing surfaces.Source: Medindia