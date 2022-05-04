Is It Possible to End AIDS?

Advertisement

The 13th ASICON is being held on the theme of "Confronting Pandemics with Proficiency, Precision and Persistence", in academic partnership with India's National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), National TB Elimination Program (NTEP), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations joint program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union), Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) and Society for Health, Allied Research and Education (SHARE), said Dr Naval Chandra, Scientific Co-Chair of the conference, and senior HIV expert from Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad.As per NACO Sankalak Report 2020 there are an estimated 2.35 million (23.49 lakh) people living with HIV (PLHIV) in India and nearly three in four (around 76%) of them know their HIV status, and among these 84% (1.49 million or 14.86 lakh) are on antiretroviral treatment (ART). This includes around 1.4 million (13.8 lakh) PLHIV availing free lifelong ARTs from 553 ART centers under the national AIDS control program. Also, among those on treatment whose viral load is measured, 84% were virally suppressed.Annual new HIV infections in India have declined by 37% between 2010 and 2019 in comparison to the global average of 23%. Similarly, during the same period, AIDS-related deaths have declined in the country by almost 66% in comparison to the global average of 39% decline, said ASICON expert while speaking to CNS (Citizen News Service). The decline is even higher than this national average in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal and very noticeable among women and children with 73.7% and 65.3% respectively.However, despite progress, challenges continue to confront us to realize the goal of ending AIDS by 2030. While overall HIV prevalence rate in adults is 0.22, three Indian states showed very high HIV prevalence in the adult population in 2019: Mizoram (2.32%), Nagaland (1.45%), and Manipur (1.18%). HIV prevalence among most- at-risk populations is also very high: almost 28 times higher in people who use drugs; 6 to 13 times higher among Hijra/Transgender people, men who have sex with men and female sex workers; and 9 times higher among inmates in central jails (where the population with high-risk behavior is over-represented) as compared to the national adult prevalence rate. More than 69,000 people were newly infected with HIV in 2019 - more than twice the envisaged 2020 milestone.This AIDS congress is featuring national and global leaders to deliberate on issues confronting us in the fight against AIDS and HIV-associated comorbidities and co-infections, including Hepatitis B and hepatitis C, tuberculosis, COVID-19 and other emerging infectious diseases as well.Conference highlights include scientific sessions with the latest research updates on HIV (and HIV-COVID-19) epidemiology, virology, immunology, pathogenesis, strategy for early HIV diagnosis and progress update on 2020 goal of 90:90:90 and future goal of 95:95:95, test and treat strategy, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), HIV in women, new-born, children and adolescents, HIV and HIV-TB drug resistance, combination prevention, research updates on HIV prevention technologies such as vaccines, HIV treatment science, non-AIDS defining diseases, HIV-TB, HIV-hepatitis, HIV and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), HIV and cancers, HIV and COVID-19 including post-COVID/ long COVID, TB and COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and other emerging infectious diseases, among others.COVID-19 pandemic has exposed not only the fault-lines of inequitable health responses but also the fragility of health systems in the wake of humanitarian crises or emergency situations.The conference organizers have called for stronger and well-coordinated integrated health responses to end AIDS, TB, COVID-19 and other infectious and non-communicable diseases, and social determinants of health, said Dr. Dilip Mathai, Co-Chair of 13th ASICON and Dean of Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.said Dr N Kumarasamy, Scientific Co-Chair 13th ASICON and Director, Infectious Diseases Medical Centre, Voluntary Health Services, Chennai.said Dr Glory Alexander, co-Chair of 13th ASICON.Dr Vijay Yeldandi, the scientific co-chair of 13th ASICON and head of SHARE India, said13th ASICON presents an important opportunity to learn lessons on what went well and what could have gone better in the past two years of controlling COVID-19, HIV and TB during the pandemic year, and also better understand the similarities of epidemic and endemic diseases and their geographic predisposition. With less than 106 months left to end AIDS (and 46 months left to end TB) in India, it is high time to join forces to accelerate progress towards honoring these public health promises as envisaged in the sustainable development goals.Shobha Shukla - CNS (Citizen News Service)Source: Eurekalert