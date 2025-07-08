Cambodia Leads Asia in Long-Acting HIV Prevention Rollout

Cambodia rolls out long-acting HIV prevention shots, expanding choice and access for at-risk groups.
Cambodia is now the second country in Asia, following Thailand, to initiate long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV. This action is bolstered by the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation issued in 2022, which is a major step towards eliminating AIDS in the country. PrEP is an HIV prevention drug used by HIV-negative individuals to reduce their chances of contracting the virus. Its injectable form protects for extended periods, requiring only one dose every two months. This makes it easier to adhere to when compared with daily oral pills (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cambodia signs new cooperation agreement with UNAIDS and pledges US$ 100,000 in funding
Go to source).
Science-Backed and Highly EffectiveScientific trials HIV Prevention Trials Network 083 and HIV Prevention Trials Network 084 have shown that
“The evidence is clear on what works in HIV prevention. But we must recognize that one size does not fit all,” said Patricia Ongpin in an exclusive interview with CNS ahead of the 13th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2025)—the largest global gathering on HIV science this year.
She further added, People need a range of HIV prevention options tailored to their daily lives, personal preferences, and comfort. A combination approach is essential to empower individuals and strengthen public health efforts.”
Cambodia’s Strong HIV Track RecordCambodia is well on track to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets by 2025:
- 92% of people living with HIV know their status
- 100% of them are on treatment
- 98% have achieved viral suppression
What’s Next? Dapivirine Vaginal RingsAnother HIV prevention device that is played out in Cambodia is the dapivirine vaginal ring a longer duration of preventing HIV and is designed as a woman-controlled device. Like the CAB-LA, this is a discreet and effective approach to the protection of the widest possible options for the most at-risk women.
With the Global Fund, eligible people in Cambodia will be able to afford CAB-LA PrEP at less than $36 per dose. There is potential uptake, and individuals have shifted towards oral PrEP, and new users have also started addressing care.
Global Solidarity Needed to End AIDSAt the IAS 2025 Conference, Patricia reminded: “HIV is not over. We must stand in solidarity—with political will, funding, legal reforms, and partnerships—to end AIDS by 2030.”
Whereas Asian nations such as Malaysia are funding 99 percent of the national HIV response themselves, Cambodia is only fulfilling 36 percent of its own HIV funding requirements. Sustainability is a major issue.
The fact that long-acting PrEP was quickly available in Cambodia, that the dapivirine rings were planned ahead of time, and that the 95-95-95 targets were nearly met suggests that other countries, particularly low- and middle-income countries, should follow suit.
