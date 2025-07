Cambodia Leads Asia in Long-Acting HIV Prevention Rollout

Cambodia rolls out long-acting HIV prevention shots, expanding choice and access for at-risk groups.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cambodia signs new cooperation agreement with UNAIDS and pledges US$ 100,000 in funding



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

79% more effective than daily pills, long-acting PrEP marks a breakthrough in HIV prevention. #aids #hiv #hivprevention #medindia’

79% more effective than daily pills, long-acting PrEP marks a breakthrough in HIV prevention. #aids #hiv #hivprevention #medindia’

Advertisement

Science-Backed and Highly Effective

long-acting cabotegravir (CAB-LA)

Advertisement

Cambodia’s Strong HIV Track Record

92% of people living with HIV know their status

of people living with HIV know their status 100% of them are on treatment

of them are on treatment 98% have achieved viral suppression

What’s Next? Dapivirine Vaginal Rings

Global Solidarity Needed to End AIDS

Cambodia signs new cooperation agreement with UNAIDS and pledges US$ 100,000 in funding - (https://www.unaids.org/en/resources/presscentre/pressreleaseandstatementarchive/2025/june/20250624_cambodia)

Cambodia is now the second country in Asia, following Thailand, to initiate long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV. This action is bolstered by the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation issued in 2022, which is a major step towards eliminating AIDS in the country.PrEP is an HIV prevention drug used by HIV-negative individuals to reduce their chances of contracting the virus. Its injectable form protects for extended periods, requiring only one dose every two months. This makes it easier to adhere to when compared with daily oral pills ().Scientific trialshave shown thatwas, which lowered the risk by. The program was also inclusive in Cambodia, as the first injection was administered to a female sex worker and a transgender individual.said Patricia Ongpin in an exclusive interview with CNS ahead of the 13th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2025)—the largest global gathering on HIV science this year.She further added,Cambodia is well on track to achieve theby 2025:With only, Cambodia has seen a—a testimony to its, including Health Equity Funds, social protection, and community engagement.Another HIV prevention device that is played out in Cambodia is the dapivirine vaginal ring a longer duration of preventing HIV and is designed as a. Like the CAB-LA, this is a discreet and effective approach to the protection of the widest possible options for the most at-risk women.With the Global Fund, eligible people in Cambodia will be able to afford CAB-LA PrEP at less than. There is potential uptake, and individuals have shifted towards oral PrEP, and new users have also started addressing care.At the IAS 2025 Conference,reminded:Whereas Asian nations such as Malaysia are fundingof the national HIV response themselves, Cambodia is only fulfillingof its own HIV funding requirements. Sustainability is a major issue.The fact that long-acting PrEP was quickly available in Cambodia, that the dapivirine rings were planned ahead of time, and that the 95-95-95 targets were nearly met suggests that other countries, particularly low- and middle-income countries, should follow suit.Source-Citizen News Service