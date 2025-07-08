No Stem Cells? No Problem for Making Lung Cells!

Lung repair without stem cells—just faster, safer hope for chronic lung disease. 7–10 days, they reprogrammed ordinary mouse cells into alveolar epithelial type 2 (AT2)-like cells, key players in lung repair. This faster, safer, and simpler technique might one day help millions suffering from conditions like ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Direct reprogramming of mouse fibroblasts into self-renewable alveolar epithelial-like cells



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

From Fibroblasts to Lung Cells—In Just 10 Days Forget month-long stem cell procedures. Using direct reprogramming, mouse embryonic fibroblasts are transformed into lung cells in under two weeks. Four key genes— Nkx2-1, Foxa1, Foxa2, and Gata6 —did the magic.

—did the magic. These genes were introduced in a 3D culture, activating lung-specific markers.

Around 4% of the cells turned into AT2-like cells, glowing green under GFP when expressing surfactant protein-C (Sftpc).

Advertisement What Makes AT2 Cells So Special? AT2 cells aren’t just lung fillers—they produce surfactant (which keeps your lungs from collapsing) and regenerate damaged lung tissue.In conditions like





iPULs- The New Lab-Made Lung Healers The scientists coined a term for their reprogrammed lung-like cells: induced pulmonary epithelial-like cells (iPULs).These iPULs had lamellar body-like structures, just like real AT2 cells.Gene expression in iPULs closely matched that of native lung cells, proving their authenticity.Even though in a dish they struggled to become type 1 alveolar cells, they showed regenerative potential inside living lungs.





Testing iPULs in Real Lungs: Sweet Success In a mouse model of bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis, scientists transplanted iPULs directly into the lungs.Within 42 days, the cells integrated into lung tissue and helped form both AT2 and AT1-like cells.These new cells settled on the alveolar surface, a key site for gas exchange.This is the first proof that reprogrammed fibroblasts could help heal damaged lungs from the inside.



The Future of Lung Regeneration Professor Makoto Ishii and his team now aim to replicate these results in human cells, offering a cheaper, faster, and safer alternative to stem cell therapy. No risk of tumor formation

Reduced chance of immune rejection

Possibility of using patient’s own fibroblasts to rebuild their lungs This breakthrough could one day redefine respiratory care, especially for patients with few current treatment options. Reference: Direct reprogramming of mouse fibroblasts into self-renewable alveolar epithelial-like cells - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41536-025-00411-4 )

