Young men who have sex with other men have limited knowledge and awareness of the HIV prevention drug- PrEP and receiving a prescription for it is often stigmatized, reveals a study from a team of researchers at the University of Bath and published in the Journal of Prevention and Health Promotion (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Barriers to PrEP Uptake in Young U.K. Men Who Have Sex With Men



Go to source).



Evaluating Obstacles to Young Men's Access to HIV-Prevention Drugs

The study suggests that more needs to be done to break down barriers to access the potentially lifesaving medication.