How Exercise Improves Obesity-Linked Dementia?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on December 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM
How Exercise Improves Obesity-Linked Dementia?

Long-term exercise could reduce obesity-induced memory loss, and cognitive dysfunction, preserving brain volume and preventing neurodegenerative diseases like dementia, reveals a new study from Febbraio lab at Monash University and published in Life Metabolism (1 Trusted Source
Exercise training improves long-term memory in obese mice

Go to source).

Extended Physical Activity Resolves Obesity-Related Cognitive Impairment

Obesity is a major risk factor for cardiovascular metabolic diseases and neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.

Obesity

Obesity


Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
The study states, that voluntary exercise training (VET) improves long-term memory in high-fat diet (HFD)-induced obese mice, increases hippocampal neurogenesis and the expression of the neurotrophic factor BDNF in the hippocampus, and decreases the expression of the inflammatory factor TNF, suggesting that long-term physical activity can prevent obesity-induced cognitive decline.

Particularly, their results showed that VET upregulated Bdnf mRNA levels in the hippocampus of obese mice, but had no significant effect on BDNF protein levels in the hippocampus and blood, consistent with previous reports that the increase in BDNF expression in the hippocampus is transient and occurs only within a limited time window.
The downregulation of TNF expression after exercise training suggests that exercise may induce a mild inflammatory stimulus in the brain, contributing to mouse memory improvement.

Reference :
  1. Exercise training improves long-term memory in obese mice - (https://academic.oup.com/lifemeta/advance-article/doi/10.1093/lifemeta/load043/7422812?login=false)

Source: Eurekalert
