How Exercise Improves Obesity-Linked Dementia?

Long-term exercise could reduce obesity-induced memory loss, and cognitive dysfunction, preserving brain volume and preventing neurodegenerative diseases like dementia, reveals a new study from Febbraio lab at Monash University and published in Life Metabolism

Extended Physical Activity Resolves Obesity-Related Cognitive Impairment

Obesity is a major risk factor for cardiovascular metabolic diseases and neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.