India`s HIV Warriors Show How to Thrive Beyond the Virus

People living with HIV can live healthy, long, and stigma-free lives with consistent treatment, mental wellness, and dignity-focused care.

Did You Know?

Accorrding to WHO, people with HIV who consistently take their medication and maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit the virus. #medindia #hivawareness’

Accorrding to WHO, people with HIV who consistently take their medication and maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit the virus. #medindia #hivawareness’

Advertisement

Consistency in Treatment is a Lifesaver

Advertisement

Years Lost to Inaction and Delayed Rollouts

Advertisement

Older, Wiser, and Still Facing Stigma

Healthcare Without Bias or Discrimination

Holistic Care Must Go Beyond HIV