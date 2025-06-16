India`s HIV Warriors Show How to Thrive Beyond the Virus

People living with HIV can live healthy, long, and stigma-free lives with consistent treatment, mental wellness, and dignity-focused care.
Living with HIV no longer means living with limits. By staying on treatment and keeping viral levels undetectable, people with HIV can lead full, disease-free lives and have zero risk of transmitting the virus to others. Good mental health, regular care for aging-related illnesses, and a healthy lifestyle are just as important, says Daxa Patel, a key voice in India’s HIV community. Daxa, co-founder of NCPI Plus and Gujarat State Network of People Living with HIV, emphasizes that aging with dignity and rights is a universal entitlement. She urges people living with HIV to protect their health and live confidently by adhering to their treatment and addressing other lifestyle diseases as they age.
'Did You Know?
Consistency in Treatment is a LifesaverDiagnosed in 1998, Daxa started her antiretroviral therapy in 2007 and has never missed a single dose since. She credits this dedication to tools as simple as mobile reminders. For her, treatment adherence is not optional—it's lifesaving.
Recently, Daxa helped organize a major national dialogue in Delhi, during the event, nearly 30 women with HIV were screened for breast cancer using thermal imaging, while participants also gained vital insights on HPV and India’s latest molecular diagnostic advancement, Truenat HPV-HR Plus.
WHO confirms that those on regular HIV treatment with undetectable viral loads cannot transmit the virus. Yet, new infections continue globally, as over 1.3 million people were newly diagnosed in 2023. Dr. Gilada believes this is due to the failure to apply what science already confirms.
He calls for removing delays in making validated health technologies accessible. Examples include PrEP and HIV self-tests, both available privately but still missing from India’s national HIV response, despite their proven effectiveness in preventing transmission.
Years Lost to Inaction and Delayed RolloutsIndia saw years-long delays in critical public health interventions. Preventing HIV transmission from mother to child only entered the government’s program in 2001—nine years after civil society groups like PHO were already proving success with interventions like zidovudine.
Even with antiretroviral therapy, the public rollout trailed behind the private sector by almost a decade. Drugs like dolutegravir were also introduced several years late. Dr. Gilada underscores that while medical breakthroughs exist, timely access to them remains uneven.
Older, Wiser, and Still Facing StigmaToday, nearly half of people living with HIV are over 50, and by 2030, that number is expected to rise to 70%. As they age, new health challenges emerge—from HIV-related conditions to other chronic illnesses. But being under continuous medical care often gives people with HIV better health outcomes than many without the virus, says Dr. Gilada.
Yet, stigma persists—even among educated and privileged circles. Both Daxa and Dr. Gilada stress the importance of dignity in care. Instances like being charged ₹16,000 for childbirth care show how stigma translates into unjust financial burdens.
Healthcare Without Bias or DiscriminationDr. Gilada calls on the medical community to stop treating people with HIV as second-class patients. He urges professionals to follow universal precautions rather than delay care for those with HIV. With UequalsU (undetectable equals untransmittable), there is no reason to fear transmission, and science-backed evidence should replace outdated bias.
He also calls on people with HIV to use protections offered by the HIV/AIDS Act of 2017. While the law safeguards rights, not a single legal case has been filed under it yet, showing that awareness and empowerment must go hand in hand.
Holistic Care Must Go Beyond HIVBeyond antiretroviral therapy, people with HIV should be regularly screened for other co-morbidities like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and mental health conditions. TB remains the top cause of death among those with HIV, despite being both preventable and treatable.
Dr. Gilada emphasizes adult vaccinations and lifestyle changes—addressing substance use, inactivity, menopause, and poverty. Every aspect of care must be tailored with compassion and evidence.
Daxa believes healing also comes from the mind. Staying busy with purposeful work since 2002 has not just kept her mentally well but also saved her life. She encourages everyone to reject outside stigma and focus on nurturing their inner peace and health.
