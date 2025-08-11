HIV Exposure in Childhood to Reduced Adaptability of Oral Microbiome

Mouth microbes aid digestion and nutrient absorption, but also travel through the body, impacting overall health.

Children living with HIV and receiving highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART)

Children perinatally exposed to HIV but uninfected

Children with no HIV exposure or infection



Surprising Findings on Microbial Stability

Disrupted Microbial Geography

A Two-Way Street Between Oral and Systemic Health

Once regarded solely as potential threats to health, bacteria are now recognized as essential partners in human well-being. While the gut microbiome—the vast community of microorganisms living in the digestive tract—has been the focus of intense scientific interest, the mouth, the second most diverse microbial environment in the body, has received comparatively little attention. ( )Researchers from Penn Dental Medicine, led by Modupe O. Coker, are working to change that. A collaborative study, recently published inexplores how early immune challenges, such assays Coker, assistant dean of clinical and translational research and co-senior author of the study. “But bacteria in the mouth don’t stay in the mouth—they interact with the rest of the body, influencing systemic health, and systemic health influences them in return.”The study involved children in Nigeria divided into three groups:Supragingival plaque samples (above the gum line) were collected at three time points to assess microbial diversity, distribution, and changes over time.“This population is near and dear to us,” says Coker. “Studying them gives us a unique lens into how early-life immune system challenges shape oral health and broader developmental outcomes, such as growth and cognitive function.”The researchers examinedIn the gut, stability is considered healthy; in the mouth, however, the opposite appears to be true.“All children face constant changes in their oral environment—food, hormones, mixed dentition—so adaptability is important,” explains first author Allison E. Mann, assistant professor of biological anthropology at the University of Wyoming. “We found that children unexposed to HIV had more fluctuation over time, indicating adaptability. Children exposed to HIV—whether infected or not—had lower turnover, suggesting impaired flexibility.”potentially increasing the risk of dental caries in HIV-affected populations.The team also mapped the spatial distribution of oral microbes. Normally, distinct bacterial communities live in the front (anterior) and back (posterior) regions of the mouth. Among HIV-exposed and infected children, these differences were diminished, resulting in more homogeneous communities.“This suggests the virus and possibly the treatment may be affecting salivary glands differently across the mouth,” says Vincent P. Richards, co-senior author and associate professor of biological sciences at Clemson University. Reduced salivary flow and increased acidity in HIV-positive children could be key factors in this shift.The findings highlight the cyclical relationship between oral and systemic health. Early-life disruptions to the immune system—such as HIV exposure—can alter the oral microbiome, which in turn can affect systemic health outcomes.“We’re only beginning to understand how these interactions work,” Coker says. “This research opens the door to new prevention and treatment strategies that take both oral and systemic health into account.”The study underscores theBy better understanding the oral microbiome’s adaptability—or lack thereof—scientists may one day be able to intervene early, improving both oral and overall health outcomes.Source-Medindia