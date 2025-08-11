Alzheimer`s and the Missing Element: Is Lithium the Key?

Lithium loss in the brain is linked to a range of Alzheimer’s-related changes, offering new insights into disease progression.



‘Could a common element hold the key to understanding #Alzheimers? The loss of #lithium in the human brain could be one of the very first changes leading to the disease. #BrainHealth ’

Lithium as a Hidden Protector

Advertisement

A New Screening and Prevention Strategy

Lithium deficiency and the onset of Alzheimer’s disease - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09335-x)

For decades, scientists have been puzzled by awhat sparks the earliest brain changes, and why do some people with telltale brain abnormalities never develop dementia? ( )Now, researchers at Harvard Medical School believe they have found a surprising answer —In a groundbreakingstudy, the team reports that lithium, a naturally occurring trace element, plays a vital role in protecting brain cells from degeneration and preserving cognitive function. Their findings, a decade in the making, draw from extensive mouse experiments and analyses of human brain tissue and blood samples spanning all stages of cognitive health.The study revealed that lithium depletion is one of the earliest measurable changes in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. In mouse models, similar lithium loss sped up brain damage, amyloid plaque formation, and memory decline. Researchers found thatTo counter this, the team developed lithium compounds designed to evade plaque capture. One such compound, lithium orotate, successfully restored memory and reversed brain damage in mice, even at doses thousands of times lower than those used for psychiatric conditions like bipolar disorder. Importantly, these low doses showed no signs of toxicity during long-term testing in animals.Senior author Bruce Yankner, professor of genetics and neurology at Harvard’s Blavatnik Institute, said the discovery offers a fundamentally new therapeutic pathway — one that targets the root biochemical imbalance rather than a single protein such as amyloid beta or tau.“What’s striking is lithium’s broad impact on all aspects of Alzheimer’s pathology,” Yankner noted. “We may have a tool that doesn’t just slow decline but could actually reverse it.”The team found that healthy brains maintained higher lithium levels, while those with mild cognitive impairment or advanced Alzheimer’s showed significant drops. These results held true across multiple independent brain banks, including the Rush Memory and Aging Project in Chicago.The findings raise the possibility of using blood lithium measurements to detect Alzheimer’s risk years before symptoms appear. Maintaining optimal lithium levels could potentially delay or prevent disease onset.Previous population studies have hinted at lithium’s protective effect — communities with higher lithium levels in drinking water tend to have lower dementia rates — but this is the first study to directly measure lithium in human brains and link its depletion to Alzheimer’s progression.While the work is promising, Yankner cautions that the results are preliminary. Clinical trials will be essential to confirm whetherStill, he is optimistic: “If these findings translate to people, lithium could change the entire treatment landscape for Alzheimer’s.”With Alzheimer’s affecting an estimated 50–400 million people worldwide and existing treatments offering only modest benefits, the discovery of lithium’s role could open the door to earlier diagnosis, more effective prevention, and potentially, life-changing therapies.Source-Medindia