AI Diet Advice Sends 60-Year-Old New Yorker to Hospital With Rare Toxicity

A seemingly harmless attempt to cut back on salt took a dangerous turn for a 60-year-old man in New York after he followed an AI-generated diet plan from ChatGPT—resulting in a rare case of bromide poisoning and a three-week hospital stay. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Case of Bromism Influenced by Use of Artificial Intelligence
Go to source) According to a case report published in the American College of Physicians journal, the man was determined to eliminate sodium chloride—common table salt—from his diet after reading about the potential health benefits of low sodium intake. Seeking quick guidance, he turned to ChatGPT, which suggested sodium bromide as a replacement. Unaware of its toxicity, he purchased the chemical online and used it in his meals for nearly three months.
From Salt Swap to Severe SymptomsInitially, the man had no known medical issues. But over time, his family noticed alarming changes: hallucinations, paranoia, extreme thirst, and confusion. He even began refusing water, fearing it was contaminated. Doctors later confirmed he was suffering from bromide toxicity—an almost obsolete condition once seen when bromide was prescribed in the early 20th century for ailments such as anxiety and insomnia.
The man also exhibited other hallmark symptoms of bromism, including neurological disturbances, acne-like rashes, and red skin spots known as cherry angiomas. Blood tests revealed dangerously low sodium levels, a condition called hyponatremia, compounded by the toxic effects of bromide.
Medical teams immediately began rehydration therapy and worked to restore his electrolyte levels. Over three weeks of intensive care, his condition gradually improved, and his sodium and chloride levels returned to normal. He was eventually discharged with strict instructions to avoid unverified health advice from non-medical sources.
The AI Health Advice DilemmaThe case has sparked renewed concern over the risks of relying on artificial intelligence for medical guidance. The authors of the report warned that AI tools like ChatGPT can generate “scientific inaccuracies” and lack the capacity to critically analyze their own recommendations, potentially leading to misinformation and harm.
OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, explicitly states in its Terms of Use that its outputs should not be treated as professional medical advice and should never replace consultation with a qualified healthcare provider.
A Wake-Up Call for AI UsersExperts say AI can be useful for general information but must be approached with caution—especially in areas involving essential nutrients or medical treatments. “This is a stark reminder that AI advice, while accessible and quick, cannot replace the nuanced, evidence-based judgment of trained health professionals,” the study’s authors emphasized.
As AI becomes more integrated into everyday decision-making, this case serves as a cautionary tale: the convenience of instant answers can come at a steep cost if critical thinking and professional oversight are left out of the equation.
