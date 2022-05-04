How COVID-19 Will Evolve and Its Possibilities: Study by WHO

‘Reports suggested the COVID-19 and its variants affects even when received vaccines and discovered three possible ways virus will evolve even with vaccination.’

" WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said.Omicron variants, both BA.1 and BA.2, are biologically very different from previous strains. These differences provide an excellent opportunity to transcend the body's early defenses based on the manifestation of previous COVID-19 infections. A BBC report said, "Part of it is the numbers game. Many of us have already become infected at some point, and the rising rate of new infections is a second bout, the report too points out. However, experts point out that even if you get a positive test a second time it is unlikely to cause a serious infection. Immunology expert Prof. Eleanor Riley said in cases like this, "WHO has penned down the three possible ways the COVID-19 virus and its variants will evolve in the future and also explained the key strategies that, if implemented in 2022, would allow the world to end the emergency phase of the pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing that the virus will keep evolving, however, the severity will be far lesser when all persons have improved their own immunity and through proper vaccination.The WHO Chief divided the possible ways the virus and its variants will evolve in the upcoming days into three categories:According to the WHO chief, the base-case scenario is the severity of the virus. According to Tetros, the weaker the immune system, the more severe the outbreak with occasional spikes in the spread of the virus and its variants. In this scenario, countries may feel the need for booster doses, especially for those at high risk. In this scenario, the COVID-19 virus falls into a seasonal form, peaking only in the colder months, which is similar to the flu.The second is a best-case scenario. Of these, future variants of COVID-19 will be significantly less severe, resulting in a lower number of infections and fewer hospital admissions. Without the need for boosting in the future, people will be protected from all serious diseases for a long time to come. No changes need to be made to existing antiviral vaccines.In the worst-case scenario, WHO chief said that the world will see the emergence of some of the deadliest, most contagious and deadly virus variants. Under these circumstances, most vaccines against COVID-19 and its variants will be less effective and the immune system will rapidly decline from serious illness and death. Explaining what would happen in this case, Tetros said that the need for an updated version of the current COVID-19 vaccine and the widespread campaign for booster shots for all people to handle this situation.The WHO chief said that everything can be managed with well-planned strategies. These include the following steps:Meanwhile, 1,225 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India on April 1st, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,30,25,775, while the number of active cases has dropped to 13,672. This comes at a time when global COVID-19 cases have been on the rise over the past few days, primarily due to severe mutations in its spike protein due to the highly contagious BA.2 Omicron variant, which easily affects the strain to infect fully vaccinated individuals.