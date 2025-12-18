COVID Goes Wild: How Zoo Animals Are Shaping SARS-CoV-2 Evolution

A zoo-based study reveals how SARS-CoV-2 adapts rapidly after jumping from humans to animals.

SARS-CoV-2 From Humans to Zoo Animals

How the COVID-19 Virus Quickly Adapts Inside Animals

The virus multiplied rapidly inside the animals

inside the animals It accumulated genetic changes quickly

Both helpful mutations (that improve survival) and harmful ones (that get eliminated) appeared

Animal-Specific Mutations of COVID-19

The nucleocapsid gene helps wrap the virus's genetic material

The viral protein that enables it to penetrate cells

Why Hyenas Stood Out In Contracting COVID?

Samples of hyenas were gathered later in the outbreak

The virus had more time to spread

Larger viral populations increase the chances of beneficial mutations

Why Tracking COVID-19 in Animals Matters

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, people worldwide have been aware of how rapidly SARS-CoV-2 evolves and creates new strains. However, many people are unaware that this virus infects more than just humans. A variety of animals, including farm animals, pets, and wildlife, can contract SARS-CoV-2.Using a real-world epidemic in zoo tigers, lions, and hyenas as a natural experiment, a recent study published indemonstrates how the virus may quickly change after transferring from people to animals. These results provide crucial hints on how animal infections may influence COVID-19 hazards in the future ().Tigers, African lions, and spotted hyenas were among the animals at the Denver Zoo that contractedin 2021. After tracking the outbreak, scientists discovered that it most likely started with a single overflow from an infected human caretaker.It's interesting to note that the virus in question belonged to a rare Delta sub-lineage, which at the time accounted for fewer than 1% of human infections in Colorado. This clearly implies that rather than repeatedly leaping from people, the virus propagated among animals after it reached the zoo.Researchers have a unique opportunity to see what occurs when the virus infects a new species and how rapidly it begins to alter because of this one instance.Researchers collected nasal swabs from infected animals and used advanced genetic sequencing to study how the virus behaved inside each species.What they found was striking:This process, called, helps the virus adapt to its new host. When a virus enters a different species, it faces new immune systems, new cells, and new environments. To survive, it must adjust fast.The researchers discovered four mutations that appeared exclusively in lions and hyenas but were rarely seen in humans. These mutations were not linked to known variants of concern, which is reassuring, but they are scientifically important.Most changes were found in:A single mutation in hyenas could be an adaptation to the hyena-specific cell receptors, and others could allow the virus to replicate more effectively within these animals. In humans, these alterations have been associated with high viral fitness.This demonstrates that every animal species can induce the virus to evolve in varying forms.Hyenas showed the strongest evidence of positive selection among all the animals examined, suggesting that the virus was evolving especially quickly in them. According to researchers, this could be due to:This raises a legitimate concern: it's possible that some animal hosts evolve viruses more quickly than others, which could be important for long-term surveillance.The study provides real-life examples that SARS-CoV-2 could quickly evolve once it crossed the boundaries of species, even though no dangerous novel variants emerged as a result of this zoo outbreak.The main lesson is obvious:Surveillance of COVID-19 in animals is significant for the health of humans and to protect wildlife!Source-Nature