Adolescents Feel the Burden of Caring for Loved Ones

Asked whether, because of caring, they had thought about harming themselves, 14% of the entire sample of adolescent carers said they had, but the figure was twice as high among carers in the UK (28%). The percentage of all UK adolescents who self-harm is thought to be 13% to 19%.6% of the entire sample, and 12% of those in the UK, said that because of caring they had considered hurting someone else. Within this group, about 45% (across the entire sample) said that the other person was the care recipient.There was no evidence that these young carers represented a real threat to others, butNumerous other findings similarly indicate that many adolescent carers are struggling to cope. 36% across all six countries, and 56% in the UK, said their mental health had deteriorated because of their responsibilities. 17% (37% UK) said their performance at school had suffered and 15% (36% UK) reported being bullied about caring.Psychometric tests further revealed significant numbers whose well-being levels and experience of caring were "of potential concern".The findings also argue that support for adolescent carers needs to be widened far beyond the available services such as young carer projects.Researchers suggestThe challenges adolescent young carers experience are very specific and individualized. They might be educational or employment-related, or problems with transport, finance, or housing.Young carer services can only do so much about that; other services need to be on board as well. As it stands, the available support for managing their transition into adulthood is patchy at best.Source: Medindia