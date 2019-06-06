World Food Safety Day - 'Food Safety, Everyone's Business'

‘World Food Safety Day is the new annual observance established to draw attention to the global threat posed by foodborne diseases and reinforce the government, food industries, and people to do more to make food safe and prevent foodborne illness.’

Read More..

Facts and Statistics on Food Safety

Access to an adequate quantity of safe and nutritious food is the key to sustaining life and promoting good health

WHO estimates that unsafe food is responsible for more than 200 diseases, ranging from diarrhea to cancers

ranging from diarrhea to cancers Nearly 1 in 10 people in the world get sick after eating contaminated food, and 420,000 people die every year

Kids under five years of age carry 40 percent of the foodborne disease burden, with 125,000 deaths every year

Diarrheal diseases are the most common illnesses from the consumption of contaminated food, causing 550 million people to fall sick and 230,000 deaths every year

Unsafe food creates a vicious cycle of illness and malnutrition, mainly affecting infants, young kids, the elderly, and the sick

Foodborne diseases hinder socioeconomic development by straining health care systems, harming national economies, and trade

What Can We Do to Avoid Foodborne Illnesses?

Conclusion

Celebration of World Food Safety Day - (https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2019/06/07/default-calendar/celebration-of-world-food-safety-day) World Food Safety Day- 7 June - (https://www.un.org/en/events/foodsafetyday/) Commemorating the first ever World Food Safety Day - (https://fssai.gov.in/cms/world-food-safety-day.php)

World Food Safety Day's theme for the year 2019 isMishandled food can lead to foodborne illness. Hence, it is essential to maintain safe food handling behaviors through these following tips.Cleanliness should be maintained right from the beginning while handling the food. Purchasing from a retailer who follows proper food handling practices can help assure that the food is safe.Separate raw foods such as poultry, raw meat, and seafood from other foods in your grocery shopping cart to prevent cross-contamination. Place these foods in plastic bags to stop their juices from dripping on other foods.Avoid buying food cans and jars that are bulged, dented, tampered, or damaged as it means that the food was not adequately processed and is contaminated.Do not buy frozen food if the package is damaged. Also, try to avoid packages that are above the frost line as this could mean that the food package has either been stored for a very long time or thawed and refrozen.Perishable and frozen foods like meat, poultry, fish, and eggs should be the last items placed in your shopping cart and should be immediately refrigerated after reaching home to avoid food spoilage.To ensure food safety, be mindful about the time and temperature of the food, for both cooking and storage.and is a shared responsibility between governments, producers, and consumers. Everyone has a role to play to ensure that the food we eat is safe and will not cause harm to our health.Source: Medindia