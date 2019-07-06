Tourette’s Awareness Day: ‘Let’s Talk Tourette’s’

Tourette's Awareness Day is celebrated every year on 7 th June

Tourette's Awareness Day is being celebrated on 7June 2019. It aims to raise awareness about Tourette's syndrome (TS) and celebrate the achievements of people living with the condition. It is organized by the Tourette Association of America and its partners. Tourette Association of America, which was founded in 1972, is dedicated to raising awareness, advancing research, and providing support for improving the lives of people living with Tourette's. It has a network of 32 Chapters across the US.