About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Salt and Sugar-Rich Diets Linked to Kidney Diseases in Kids

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 21 2024 10:06 AM

Salt and Sugar-Rich Diets Linked to Kidney Diseases in Kids
The prevalence of kidney disease in children is on the rise, driven by unhealthy lifestyle choices, including diets high in salt and sugar.
World Kidney Day is observed annually on March 14 to raise awareness about the various risks to the kidneys as well as to improve access to treatment. The theme this year is Kidney Health for All - Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice.

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.
Key lifestyle factors like intake of unhealthy fast foods, lack of exercise have been major factors for the development of kidney diseases. These factors also lead to other diseases like hypertension and diabetes, which increases harm to kidneys.

Lifestyle Factors Fueling Rise in Childhood Kidney Disease

"There is data suggesting an increase in childhood kidney disease. This rise is partly linked to lifestyle factors like processed food intake, hidden salt and sugar, and a lack of physical activity. These habits contribute to poor overall health, including a rise in diabetes and obesity, both of which can damage the kidneys," Poonam Sidana, Director - Neonatology & Paediatrics at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told IANS.

She noted that smoking and alcohol also raises risk of kidney diseases. Akhila Vasanth Hassan, Pediatric Nephrologist at Narayana Health City, Bangalore told IANS that the incidence of stones in children has globally increased.

She noted that malnutrition and water deprivation may also contribute to the increase in kidney stones.

Protein Intake Calculator
Protein Intake Calculator
Protein Intake Calculator provides the amount of dietary protein for different age groups and bodybuilders. Protein Intake Calculator lists protein rich foods.
Further, CKD, often thought of as an adult disease can also affect infants and children under five. It is a severe condition where the kidneys gradually lose function over time.

"Around 60 percent of childhood CKD stems from structural abnormalities sometimes identified during the antenatal ultrasounds of the mother. In such cases, it is crucial to conduct ultrasounds within the first week of birth of the baby for timely detection and treatment," Madhura Fadnis Kharadkar, Consultant Pediatric Nephrologist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital Pune, told IANS.

Advertisement
Quiz on Kidney Failure Diet
Quiz on Kidney Failure Diet
Introduction: The best diet in kidney failure is that which can help the body cope with kidney disease and maintain optimum health. To understand the kidney failure diet plan, it is important to know the function of the kidney so that the ...
The doctors called for maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, proper hydration, increased fruit, and vegetable intake and importantly reducing intake of processed foods high in salt and sugar, for good kidneys and overall health.

Reference:
  1. Sodium and Your CKD Diet: How to Spice Up Your Cooking - (https://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/sodiumckd)

Source-IANS
Healthy Foods for People with Kidney Disease
Healthy Foods for People with Kidney Disease
For people with kidney disease, the choice of foods becomes limited. Here’s a list of healthy foods that promote kidney health.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement