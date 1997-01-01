Calculate Ideal Height and Weight for Children

medindia
The height and weight calculator for children helps calculate the ideal height and weight of children according to their age and gender.
It is useful tool that helps parents to keep track about the growth pattern and development of their child.
Use the calculation to find out if your child's height and weight are within the ideal recommended range for their age. The first five years of a child's life are the most important phase of their development in terms of not only their physical growth but also for the growth of their nervous system and brain. This overall growth lays the foundation for their future development, learning, achievement and long term happiness.

Enter your child's name, gender, age, ethnicity, height and weight to get the results.

Interesting Facts About Child's Height and Weight:

  • By the age of 8 to 9 years, a child attains 75% of their adult height.
  • Usually by the age of 18, a child's height is double of their height when they were 2 years old.
  • Normally babies triple their birth-weight by the end of their first year.
  • It is important to keep track of the growth of your child. Early detection of an anomaly can help parents in taking corrective measures.
Click here to calculate the ideal height and weight for an infant (0 to 2 years)
Click here to calculate the ideal height and weight for adults (18+ years)

My Child is 40 months of age he has only 12 kg weight and also not having good apatite his height is 92 cm Please advice me some tablet or syrup to help him form his apatite and growth

Blaze-Mom 

My son turned 7 three months ago. He is 4'7 height and 104.4 weight. He is much taller than every one of the children in his 1st grade class. He doesn't look overweight.... My question is should I put him on a strict diet b/c his pediatrician said his weight should be under 75 pds. However, The Dr. didn't take into consideration his height or Genetics. I'm 5'10 [168.00] and his father is 6'5 (283). My son is very active in sports and he eats health. He goes to basketball camp 4 times per week and he also plays football once a week. I don't understand why his pediatrician would call him (extremely) overweight.

tina11 

hi im 11 and I'm 109 cm and 19kg I'm smalls one in class and so

clairdykatt 

I am 14 and I am 153 cm [5' feet] and my weight 59.6 kg. I sometime worry that I am to fat for my age. I want to wear all of clothes that my friends do I am just really self conscious

rogue-of-doom067 

I am 11 and I am 4'10'' and 78 lbs but I feel underweight compared to other girls and want to gain weight but its not easy

View all Comments (46)

