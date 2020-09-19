by Samhita Vitta on  September 19, 2020 at 11:44 AM Coronavirus News
Rising Stress and Depression Linked to Pandemic Related Loss and News
COVID-19 pandemic triggered stress factors such as unemployment and media consumption is directly linked to rising acute stress and depressive symptoms across the U.S, according to a new study.

The study is published in Science Advances.

The pandemic has affected the people who lost their jobs, loved ones the most. Poor communities, young people and people with chronic physical and mental illness are also struggling.


Mental health services during the pandemic need to be tailored to the people who need them the most right now.

Media plays an important role as a source of information for people during times like the pandemic. However, too much exposure to media can be overwhelming.

The research highlights the connection between exposure to media coverage and mental health, suggesting the need to step away from electronic gadgets to protect one's psychological well-being.

The study surveyed more than 6,500 US residents in March and April 2020, as illness and deaths were rising in the country.

The study is first of its kind as it uses the NORC AmeriSpeak panel to examine early predictors of rising mental health problems in the US.

The size of the pandemic shifted dramatically throughout the study. People who were surveyed later reported the highest rate of acute stress and depression symptoms.

The research findings are :

  • People with pre-existing mental and physical conditions are more likely to show both acute stress and depressive symptoms
  • People with secondary stressors such as job and wage loss, a shortage of necessities are also strong predictors in the development of both acute stress and depressive symptoms
  • Extensive exposure to pandemic-related news and conflicting information in the news are among the strongest predictors of pandemic-specific acute stress
"It's critical that we prioritize providing resources to communities most in need of support right now - the unemployed, poor or chronically ill people, and young people," Holman said.

"We also encourage the public to limit exposure to media as an important public health intervention. It can prevent mental and physical health symptoms and promote resilience."



