Rising Stress and Depression Linked to Pandemic Related Loss and News

People with pre-existing mental and physical conditions are more likely to show both acute stress and depressive symptoms

People with secondary stressors such as job and wage loss, a shortage of necessities are also strong predictors in the development of both acute stress and depressive symptoms

Extensive exposure to pandemic-related news and conflicting information in the news are among the strongest predictors of pandemic-specific acute stress

Mental health services during the pandemic need to be tailored to the people who need them the most right now.Media plays an important role as a source of information for people during times like the pandemic. However, too much exposure to media can be overwhelming.The research highlights the connection between exposure to media coverage and mental health, suggesting the need to step away from electronic gadgets to protect one's psychological well-being.The study surveyed more than 6,500 US residents in March and April 2020, as illness and deaths were rising in the country.The study is first of its kind as it uses the NORC AmeriSpeak panel to examine early predictors of rising mental health problems in the US.The size of the pandemic shifted dramatically throughout the study. People who were surveyed later reported the highest rate of acute stress and depression symptoms.The research findings are :Holman said.Source: Medindia