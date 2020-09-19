Global Novel Coronavirus Cases Top 30.3mn: Johns Hopkins

Overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have risen to more than 950,000, reports Johns Hopkins University.



As of Saturday morning, fatalities rose to 950,344, while the total number of cases stood at 30,395,579, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

‘Other countries with more than 10,000 COVID deaths are the Brazil (135,793), Mexico (72,803), the UK (41,821), Italy (35,668), France (31,257), Peru (31,146), Iran (23,952), Spain (30,405), Colombia (23,665), Russia (19,128), South Africa (15,857), Argentina (12,656), Chile (12,199) and Ecuador (11,044). ’





In terms of cases, Brazil stands third (4,495,183), followed by Egypt (101,772) being the lowest, the CSSE figures showed.







The United States of America is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of COVID cases and deaths, according to the CSSE.