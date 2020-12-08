Managing Children’s Back-to-School Anxiety During COVID-19 Pandemic

Students should be required to use the video option, to interact with the teachers and fellow classmates

Teachers should encourage group discussions and encourage students who do not speak often to participate

Students and teachers should be familiar with the features of virtual classrooms

Parents can arrange virtual activities like virtual escape rooms and mystery games

Regression in behaviors that were once mastered

Increased separation anxiety

Asking too many questions repeatedly

Participatory students start interacting less

Shifts in class engagement, work performance or attendance is a red flag

Talk to children about recent activities in a way they can understand

Consult therapists if required

Introduce children and teens to apps that educate them about meditation, yoga and guided imagery

Students tend to pay attention to facial cues

Students improve their technological skills

Typing skills may improve

Impact some aspects of social and emotional skill building

More difficult to make new friends

More difficult to communicate in groups

Greater risk of food insecurity

Falling behind academically

Some tips to keep the students engaged are:Young people may be feeling emotional stress due to reasons other than the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent events like murders of unarmed Black men and women and increased talk about racism can also affect it. It is very important to communicate with children and make them understand the situation.Following routines can ease distress in children. Families need to establish a clear structure and routine in children learning at home.Children returning to physical schooling should understand the safety guidelines and know what to expect. They might also feel more comfortable if they can pick out or decorate their masks to wear each day in the classroom.If various options of learning are available, parents need to discuss with their children about whether they want to pursue in-person, hybrid or virtual learning.It is also important for children to list their pros and cons about each option to understand what they feel about each type of learning.ProsConsStudents and teachers may start interacting more once they get comfortable with the virtual platforms.It is crucial for these children to have at least one supportive parent to ensure they have their basic needs.Schools should take an initiative through counselors, social workers, nurses and child study teams to reach these students using innovative methods.In summary, children are going to have an emotionally hard time getting back into school virtually or in person. Parents and schools should communicate effectively to make students engaged and comfortable with the teaching method.Source: Medindia