Andhra Continues to Log Higher COVID-19 Recoveries

Higher COVID-19 recoveries are reported by Andhra Pradesh than the daily detection rate of new COVID infections, reports health officials.



The state reported 8,096 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the tally to 6.09 lakh, while the overall recoveries rose to 5.19 lakh, after 11,803 more people recovered on the same day, officials added.



East Godavari district remains the ground zero of the pandemic in the southern state, with 1,405 more infections.



‘Of the 6.09 lakh cases, active cases have decreased to 84,423 from 88,197 in Andhra Pradesh. ’





Meanwhile, COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, dropped below the daily average of 70 at 67 deaths. On adding the new deaths, Andhra Pradesh's COVID toll rose to 5,244, officials said.



