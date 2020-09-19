Andhra Continues to Log Higher COVID-19 Recoveries

East Godavari district remains the ground zero of the pandemic in the southern state, with 1,405 more infections.
‘Of the 6.09 lakh cases, active cases have decreased to 84,423 from 88,197 in Andhra Pradesh.
Among other places, Chittoor accounted for a total of 902 infections, followed by Ananthapuram 463.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, dropped below the daily average of 70 at 67 deaths. On adding the new deaths, Andhra Pradesh's COVID toll rose to 5,244, officials said.
Source: Medindia