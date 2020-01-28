medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Reliability of Biopsies from Donated Kidneys Prior to Transplantation Examined

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 28, 2020 at 11:43 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study published in CJASN indicated that biopsies of donated kidneys are likely not useful for assessing organ quality prior to transplantation unless standards are set for how they should be performed and interpreted.
Reliability of Biopsies from Donated Kidneys Prior to Transplantation Examined
Reliability of Biopsies from Donated Kidneys Prior to Transplantation Examined

There is currently a large shortage of donated kidneys that leads to the death of many patients with kidney failure in need of a transplant; however, 1 out of every 5 kidneys recovered for the purpose of transplantation is not transplanted, largely due to concerns over organ quality that often stem from the results of a biopsy.

Show Full Article


To determine whether a donated kidney is suitable for transplantation, clinicians often examine biopsy samples from the kidney under a microscope. Prior studies have shown mixed results about whether these findings are actually reliable, however.

To look into the issue, a team led by S. Ali Husain, MD, MPH and Sumit Mohan, MD, MPH (Columbia University Irving Medical Center) conducted a study of 606 kidneys that had 2 separate biopsies performed. The researchers found that the results were often quite different between the biopsies, and that only the second biopsies yielded useful information about kidney quality that correlated with how well the organ functioned after transplantation.

Kidneys that underwent multiple biopsies were overwhelmingly first biopsied at other organ procurement organizations, whereas almost all of the second biopsies were performed and interpreted at the investigators' local organ procurement organization.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.

Kidney Transplantation

Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.

Quiz on Kidney

How healthy are your kidneys? Is it possible to lead healthy lives with just a single kidney? Learn more by taking part in this ...

New Option to Increase Kidney Transplantation for Minorities

Kidney transplant recipients are now benefiting from donor organs that do not match their blood type but are compatible and safe.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

More News on:

TransplantationOrgan Donation and TransplantationNeck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer

Crab Lice / Pubic Lice / Pediculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive