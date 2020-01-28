Reliability of Biopsies from Donated Kidneys Prior to Transplantation Examined

Font : A- A+



A new study published in CJASN indicated that biopsies of donated kidneys are likely not useful for assessing organ quality prior to transplantation unless standards are set for how they should be performed and interpreted.

Reliability of Biopsies from Donated Kidneys Prior to Transplantation Examined



There is currently a large shortage of donated kidneys that leads to the death of many patients with kidney failure in need of a transplant; however, 1 out of every 5 kidneys recovered for the purpose of transplantation is not transplanted, largely due to concerns over organ quality that often stem from the results of a biopsy.



Show Full Article





To look into the issue, a team led by S. Ali Husain, MD, MPH and Sumit Mohan, MD, MPH (Columbia University Irving Medical Center) conducted a study of 606 kidneys that had 2 separate biopsies performed. The researchers found that the results were often quite different between the biopsies, and that only the second biopsies yielded useful information about kidney quality that correlated with how well the organ functioned after transplantation.



Kidneys that underwent multiple biopsies were overwhelmingly first biopsied at other organ procurement organizations, whereas almost all of the second biopsies were performed and interpreted at the investigators' local organ procurement organization.



Source: Eurekalert To determine whether a donated kidney is suitable for transplantation, clinicians often examine biopsy samples from the kidney under a microscope. Prior studies have shown mixed results about whether these findings are actually reliable, however.To look into the issue, a team led by S. Ali Husain, MD, MPH and Sumit Mohan, MD, MPH (Columbia University Irving Medical Center) conducted a study of 606 kidneys that had 2 separate biopsies performed. The researchers found that the results were often quite different between the biopsies, and that only the second biopsies yielded useful information about kidney quality that correlated with how well the organ functioned after transplantation.Kidneys that underwent multiple biopsies were overwhelmingly first biopsied at other organ procurement organizations, whereas almost all of the second biopsies were performed and interpreted at the investigators' local organ procurement organization.Source: Eurekalert There is currently a large shortage of donated kidneys that leads to the death of many patients with kidney failure in need of a transplant; however, 1 out of every 5 kidneys recovered for the purpose of transplantation is not transplanted, largely due to concerns over organ quality that often stem from the results of a biopsy.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.