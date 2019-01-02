medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

A New Option to Increase Kidney Transplantation for Minorities

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 1, 2019 at 5:10 PM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kidney transplant recipients continue to live a healthy life even after receiving organs from donors with unmatching blood group. And, the donor organs are compatible and safe for the recipients, revealed a study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
A New Option to Increase Kidney Transplantation for Minorities
A New Option to Increase Kidney Transplantation for Minorities

The study's finding is significant because roughly 15 percent of the population has blood type B, which is more common in African-Americans, and those patients have historically been transplanted at lower rates due to a lack of available organs.

The Vanderbilt study shows that blood type B patients can receive blood type A2 kidneys with similar outcomes.

Lead author David Shaffer, MD, professor of Surgery and Chief of Kidney and Pancreas Transplant, said more than 400 of the roughly 1,000 patients on the Vanderbilt waitlist for a kidney are African-Americans.

"This is a significant move at Vanderbilt and our region as over 40 percent of our patients are African-Americans," Shaffer said. "It should improve access to transplants for our patient population."

The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) has allowed centers to use blood group A2 kidneys for B recipients since December 2014 without obtaining a waiver, seeking to make more organs available to B patients while reducing disparities in wait times. Vanderbilt's study sought to determine the results of the policy change.

"Our study shows that the UNOS policy to increase access to kidney transplantation for minorities works," Shaffer said. "This is a significant option for centers to adopt to reduce the disparity and increase access to kidney transplants for blood group B recipients who are principally ethnic minorities."

The study analyzed outcomes at Vanderbilt from December 2014 through December 2017, including patient and graft survival, transplant wait time, serum creatinine and eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate), hospital costs, post-transplant anti-A titers, and their change relative to pre-transplant.

Even with the new availability, the study notes a recent UNOS analysis showed only 4.5 percent of waitlisted B recipients were registered as eligible for A2 donor kidneys, the result of issues with titers thresholds, patient eligibility and increased costs.

Transplant programs, regulators and payors will need to weigh improved access for minorities with the increased costs involved, study authors said.

Pre-transplant anti-A titer screening added total costs of $76,550 over the three-year study period, excluding additional coordinator time costs.

A2 to B had significantly higher mean transplant total hospital costs ($114,638 vs $91,697 for B to B transplantation) and mean hospital costs net organ acquisition costs ($42,356 vs $20,983).



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.

Kidney Transplantation

Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.

Blood Donation

Blood donation is carried out when a person voluntarily agrees for blood to be drawn with the intention of donating it.

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you donate blood. Read the article to know what kind of foods and liquids you need to consume and avoid before and after donating blood.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Kidney Transplantation Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis 

What's New on Medindia

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Exercise for Seniors

Eardrum Perforation

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive