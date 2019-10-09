medindia

Refreshing Lemon Scent can Make You Feel Slim

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 10, 2019 at 11:37 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Smelling a lime can make you feel slim, thin and even skinny, reports a new study. The refreshing fragrance of a lemon scent can instantly help you feel thinner and lighter.
Refreshing Lemon Scent can Make You Feel Slim
Refreshing Lemon Scent can Make You Feel Slim

A team of researchers found that the scent of a lemon could help people feel better about their body image, and that people feel thinner and lighter when they experienced it.

Show Full Article


The study presented at the 17th International Conference on Human-Computer Interaction (INTERACT 2019) also revealed people contrastingly felt thicker and heavier when they smelt vanilla.

"Our study shows how the sense of smell can influence the image we have in our mind, our body and on the feelings and emotions towards it," said study lead by author Giada Brianza from the University of Sussex.

The research project builds upon recent research in cognitive neuroscience and human-computer interaction (HCI), which revealed technology can change people's body image perception (BIP) by stimulating a range of senses.

The experiment consists of two consecutive studies. In the first study, participants sat at a computer screen while olfactory stimuli were delivered and were then asked to rate the perceived scent using a Visual Analogue Scale comparing it to spiky or rounded shapes, hot or cold, high or low pitch and thin and thick body silhouettes.

In the follow-up study, participants stood on a wooden board, wearing headphones, a pair of motion-capture sensors and the shoe-based device which enhanced the pitch of their own footsteps.

Participants were instructed to walk on the spot while olfactory stimuli were released and then asked to adjust the size of a 3-D avatar using a body visualization tool according to their perception of themselves.

They also answered a questionnaire about perceived speed, body feelings and emotions.

The research team found the scent of lemon resulted in participants' feeling lighter, while the vanilla scent made them feel heavier.

These sensations were enhanced when combined with high-pitched sounds and low-pitched sounds of the participants' footsteps.

The research team believe the new findings could be used to develop new recommendations for therapies for people with body perception disorders or wearable technologies that could improve self-esteem.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Body Shapers

Shapewear or body shapers for women come as tummy shapers, full body shapers, body slimmers and are known to aid weight loss. They can also cause nerve damage and GERD.

New Nasal Device: Reduces Smelling Ability and Induces Weight Loss

New wearable nasal device that reduces smelling ability may induce weight loss and changes in dietary preferences which can be effectively used in the treatment of obesity and diabetes.

Weight Loss Quick Fixes

Quick fix weight loss solutions are tempting when one is desperate to shed off the extra kilos, be it for a big occasion or post a holiday.

Writing Exercises: Simple Way to Improve Body Image in Women

Writing exercises may help women to enhance their body image. Self-compassion and body functionality-focused letters can create a positive body image and significantly increase women's body satisfaction.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Citron Lime: Benefits and Recipes

Citron lime also known as rough lime or keffir lime is a member of the citrus family of fruits. Citron lime is indicative of its numerous health benefits.

Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being

Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.

Lemon Juice - It’s Benefits

Lemon water or Lemon juice has several anticancer compounds, which help cancer patients. Benefits of lemon juice or lemon water include relieving nausea, heartburn and constipation.

Seven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum Health

Fruits and vegetables can affect an individual’s health in numerous ways. Read on to discover the 7 best wonder foods that work like magic in improving your overall health.

More News on:

Bulimia NervosaSeven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum HealthFood Combinations that Affect Your Well BeingLemon Juice - It’s BenefitsCitron Lime: Benefits and Recipes

What's New on Medindia

'Working Together to Prevent Suicide' - World Suicide Prevention Day

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day: Time to Think, Reflect, and Take Action

Vaping - Related Deaths on the Rise in United States

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive