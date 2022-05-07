About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Prostate Cancer: New Imaging Technology is Less Accurate Than MRI

by Hannah Joy on July 5, 2022 at 12:29 AM
Font : A-A+

Prostate Cancer: New Imaging Technology is Less Accurate Than MRI

MRI scans can detect prostate cancer more accurately than the newer imaging technology, prostate-specific -PSMA PET/CT scanning technique, reveals a team of researchers in Australia and New Zealand.

The findings are being presented today at the European Association of Urology's annual congress (EAU22), in Amsterdam.

Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer

Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer


Biochemical recurrence (BCR) of prostate cancer is a condition that occurs in men who have previously been cured of prostate cancer. In BCR, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is elevated above normal.
Advertisement


Prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET/CT scans, approved by the US FDA in 2020, use a radioactive dye to 'light up' areas of PSMA found on the surface of prostate cancer cells. They are presently used to manage prostate cancer, as they can accurately measure the progression or recurrence of the disease. So, in this trial, the researchers set out to find if they could be used to diagnose prostate cancer as well.

The PEDAL trial recruited 240 patients across five hospital groups who were at risk of prostate cancer. Every patient was given both an MRI scan and a PSMA PET/CT scan. If imaging suggested the presence of prostate cancer, a biopsy was performed by the patient's urologist.
Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Drugs for Prostate Cancer


Prostate cancer is the main cause of cancer death in men. One of the treatment method includes prescribing chemotherapeutic or hormonal drugs. These are prescribed depending on the type and stage of cancer.
Advertisement

The MRI scans picked up abnormalities in 141 patients, while the PSMA PET/CT scans picked up abnormalities in 198 patients. A total of 181 patients (75%) underwent a prostate biopsy, and subsequently, 82 of those patients were found to have clinically significant prostate cancer.

Since each patient had both types of scans, the researchers could assess which type had more accurately detected those patients who had prostate cancer. The researchers found that MRI scans were significantly more accurate at detecting prostate cancer grade than the PSMA PET scans (0.75% for MRI vs 0.62% for PSMA PET).

Associate Professor Lih-Ming Wong, Consultant Uro-oncologist at St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, headed the research team. He said: "Our analysis found that MRI scans were better than PSMA-PET for detecting any prostate cancer grade. When we looked only at clinically significant prostate cancers, there was no difference in accuracy. As this study is one of the first to explore using PSMA-PET to diagnose cancer within the prostate, we are still learning and adjusting how to improve using PSMA-PET in this setting.

Although detection thresholds will be fine-tuned as diagnostic use develops, Professor Wong believes the trial has essential lessons for clinicians.

He says: "This study confirms that the existing 'gold standard' of pre-biopsy detection - the MRI - is a high benchmark. Even with fine-tuning, we suspect PSMA PET/CT won't replace the MRI as the main method of prostate cancer detection. But it will likely have application in the future as an adjunct to the MRI, for people for whom an MRI is unsuitable, or as a combined "diagnostic and staging" scan for appropriately selected patients."

He continues: "This is why these types of robust studies are crucial so we can better understand the part these technologies can play at every stage of the cancer journey and progress the management of prostate cancer."

Professor Peter Albers, Chair of the European Association of Urology's Chief Scientific Officer, comments: "New diagnostic tools need to be tested as carefully as new drugs, so we welcome the findings of this remarkable Phase III trial, which showed that MRI was superior in the detection of any prostate cancer.

"It also showed that PSMA PET/CT was not inferior to MRI in the detection of clinically significant cancers (ISUP 2 and higher); and since the ultimate goal of primary staging will be to detect only the more aggressive cancers and avoid unnecessary biopsy, this is not the end of the story. More research will be needed to explore the PSMA PET/CT correlation between the standard uptake value (SUV) and cancer aggressiveness, but the first steps down the road in finding the best diagnostic approach to clinically significant prostate cancer have been taken."



Source: Eurekalert
External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer


In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.
Advertisement

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer


Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
View all
Recommended Reading
Functional Magnetic Resonance ImagingFunctional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Magnetic Resonance ImagingMagnetic Resonance Imaging
Prostate CancerProstate Cancer
Prostate Cancer: Treatment OptionsProstate Cancer: Treatment Options
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Prostate Cancer Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Hearing Loss Medical Management of Prostate Cancer Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Daily Calorie Requirements Sanatogen Iron Intake Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Accident and Trauma Care Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug Interaction Checker Color Blindness Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close