Challenges in COVID Telehealth Services Puts Patients at Risk

"This means that older patients, those with chronic health conditions including cancers and those who are immune suppressed will have less access to care from tomorrow and may be put at increased risk of contracting COVID if they now have to attend their doctors appointment face to face."Every day thousands of Australians are required to self-isolate because of a COVID-19 infection and as close contact. Many of these people will not be able to continue to access medical care when they need it.""Increased access to Medicare-funded telehealth has played a critical part in the pandemic response, reducing exposure to the virus and supporting people in self-isolation to be able to access critical medical care."The Labor Party criticized the former government's pandemic response over the past two years and in not extending access to COVID telehealth settings it must now face the same criticism."Though the Government has acknowledged the need for ongoing support of the hospital sector with an extension of COVID-19 hospital funding, it has failed to take a consistent approach when it comes to patients accessing care from their GP or specialist."We understand the Government has had to make a lot of decisions in a very short timeframe since it won the election. It appears to the AMA that this decision has been rushed and the AMA will work to encourage the Government to rethink its approach and put our most vulnerable patients first."Source: Medindia