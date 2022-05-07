About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covid Computer: New AI Tool can Detect Covid-19 Faster

by Hannah Joy on July 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Covid Computer: New AI Tool can Detect Covid-19 Faster

New Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool created by the UK researchers can detect Covid-19 faster and quicker.

The software analyses chest CT scans and use deep learning algorithms to diagnose the disease accurately. With an accuracy rate of 97.86 percent, it's currently the most successful Covid-19 diagnostic tool in the world, said the team of the University of Leicester.

COVID-19 Disrupts Families: Know More

COVID-19 Disrupts Families: Know More


Family therapy and individual psychotherapy for both parents and kids can be helpful for households struggling with adjustments in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Advertisement


Currently, the diagnosis of Covid is based on nucleic acid testing or PCR tests, as they are commonly known. These tests can produce false negatives, and results can also be affected by hysteresis - when the physical effects of an illness lag behind their cause.

AI, therefore, offers an opportunity to rapidly screen and effectively monitor Covid cases on a large scale, reducing the burden on doctors.

"Research focuses on the automatic diagnosis of Covid-19 based on random graph neural networks. The results showed that our method could automatically find the suspicious regions in the chest images and make accurate predictions based on the representations," said Yudong Zhang, Professor of Knowledge Discovery and Machine Learning at the varsity.
Heart Defects can Raise Differences in COVID-19 Severity

Heart Defects can Raise Differences in COVID-19 Severity


People with heart defects who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to require treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) or need a ventilator.
Advertisement

"The accuracy of the system means that it can be used in the clinical diagnosis of Covid-19, which may help to control the spread of the virus. We hope that, in the future, this type of technology will allow for automated computer diagnosis without the need for manual intervention to create a smarter, efficient healthcare service," Zhang said.

The research is published in the International Journal of Intelligent Systems.

Researchers will further develop this technology in to hope that the Covid computer may eventually replace the need for radiologists to diagnose Covid in clinics.

The software, which can even be deployed in portable devices such as smartphones, will be adapted and expanded to detect and diagnose other diseases (such as breast cancer, Alzheimer's Disease, and cardiovascular diseases).



Source: IANS
Challenges in COVID Telehealth Services Puts Patients at Risk

Challenges in COVID Telehealth Services Puts Patients at Risk


Federal Government failed to extend COVID-19 telehealth services despite the ongoing challenges, says Australian medical association (AMA).
Advertisement

Africa to Witness Yet Another New COVID Variant

Africa to Witness Yet Another New COVID Variant


Possibility of emergence of new COVID variant in Africa amidst the spike in new cases has been warned by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
View all
Recommended Reading
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of TransmissionAIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Oral Health And AIDSOral Health And AIDS
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Sanatogen Daily Calorie Requirements Color Blindness Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Post-Nasal Drip Blood Pressure Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India The Essence of Yoga

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close