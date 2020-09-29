Preventing Heart Disease can Help Keep More People Employed, Save Billions for the Economy

Coronary heart disease is the reason for a third of all deaths in people over 35 years of age. More days of absenteeism (unplanned absence from work) and less presenteeism (less productive while at work) is seen in people with heart disease. Those with heart disease are also more likely to retire early.The researchers evaluated the economic impact of stopping future coronary heart disease cases in Australia over the next ten years (2020-2029). Preventing all future cases could save nearly A$22 billion in GDP due to reductions in coronary heart disease-related deaths and improved productivity.The authors claim that policymakers should view spending to prevent heart disease as an investment - for example, by making it easier to walk or cycle to work and banning industrial fats.Source: Medindia