Genetic Differences in Fat may Affect Health Risk of Men and Women
Genetic differences in fat storage and formation in men's and women's bodies may affect the health risk of each sex, according to a new study by University of Virginia researchers.

The researches have found that genetic differences can affect the activity of 162 different genes found in the fat tissue of men and women. They have further identified 13 variant genes that have different effects in men and women.

Few of these genes have been previously linked to cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The findings could help device more targeted treatments for men and women.


"Obesity is associated with several health risks, and how men and women store excess calories as fat makes a difference in how they have different susceptibilities to common diseases," said Civelek.

Fat Genes

Previous research has identified thousands of genes in fat that behave differently based on sex.

The researchers in the current study analyzed 3,000 samples collected from ethnically and geographically diverse populations. They found robust different in 162 genes.

The researchers identified 6 genes which played a crucial role in the regulation of fat tissue activity. They can be potential therapeutic targets.

"We believe our findings will be beneficial in precision medicine efforts to find drug targets that can help with specific problems that men and women face," Civelek said.

"For example, men are more prone to cardiovascular disorders and women to obesity. The fat genes we identified could contribute to the severity of those illnesses and how men and women respond to treatment differently," he added.



