The Lancet: Radiotherapy After Prostate Cancer Surgery can be Avoided for Men

Researchers from all over the world now have access to HYSETS, a database of hydrometric, meteorological and physiographic data created by a team at the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), to better understand the consequences of climate change on regional water resources.

HYSETS contains 70 years' worth of data on 14,425 North American watersheds.

"Given the diversity of its data and the number of regions documented, HYSETS will allow you to develop models for virtually any type of climate," explained Richard Arsenault, professor of construction engineering and a member of the Hydrology, Climate and Climate Change Laboratory (HC3), at ÉTS, who spearheaded the project.


"Normally, we have to draw the data we need from several different databases, then filter them before being able to use them to create a reliable model. This task must be repeated each time we want to create a model. We thought it would be a good idea to create a huge database with ready-to-use data that could serve the entire scientific community," explained Richard Arsenault.

While most current datasets are based on a sample of around 800 watersheds, HYSETS consider 14,425. As for the few databases of greater size which include up to 30,000 watersheds, their defect is they contain only a single category of data.

Contrastingly, HYSETS contains hydrometric, meteorological and physiographic data from various sources and from three North American countries. This diversity is highly beneficial, if not necessary, to better understand the propagation of variabilities in water resource management chains.

It can also be noted that the HYSETS data covers a long period of time, from 1950 to 2018. The database will be augmented annually with data from the previous year. This will make it highly useful for studying past and more recent changes in hydroclimatic variables across different regions of North America.

It is an indisputable advantage for researchers in hydrology, environment and climate sciences, since it's easier to advance models using a significant number of regions. Also, current studies rely more on large scale data in order to consider the uncertainities created by climate change.



