Focal Dystonia Accurately Identified by Artificial Intelligence-Based Deep Learning Platform

Artificial intelligence (AI) based deep learning platforms known as DystoniaNet can accurately identify dystonia patients within a single second through MRI scans. The investigators noted that the tool might help clinicians severely cut down the time to diagnosis in an otherwise challenging condition, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



Dystonia is a potentially disabling neurological disease condition that causes involuntary muscle contractions, leading to abnormal movements and postures. It is often misdiagnosed and could take people up to 10 years to get a correct diagnosis.



Researchers developed an AI-based deep learning platform called DystoniaNet to compare brain MRIs. The platform diagnosed dystonia with 98.8 percent accuracy. During the process, the researchers recognized a new microstructural neural network biological marker of dystonia. With further testing and validation, they consider DystoniaNet can be easily integrated into clinical decision-making.



‘Artificial intelligence platforms can diagnose dystonia with high accuracy in 0.36 seconds. ’

Future studies should look at more types of dystonia and should include trials at multiple hospitals to further validate the DystoniaNet platform in a larger number of patients.



