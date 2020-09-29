Novel App Can Analyze Coronavirus Genome

said Dr Ira Deveson.Portable devices like the Oxford Nanopore Technologies MinION sequencer has the ability to rapidly generate genomic sequences from a sample in the clinic or field.This technology has been used in West Africa for Ebola surveillance, in the Artic to profile microbial communities and to determine the evolution of coronavirus during the current pandemic.Analyzing genome sequencing data requires powerful computation. Scientists also need to piece many strings of genetic letters from the raw data into a single sequence and pinpoint the instances of genetic variation. The genetic variations shed light on how a virus evolves.said Hasindu Gamaarachchi.The app was tested on the raw sequencing data of virus samples. This data was isolated from 9 Sydney patients who were infected with SARS-COV-2.The isolation process involved the extraction and amplification of the SARS-CoV-2 virus RNA from a swab sample. The amplified DNA was sequenced with a MinION device. The data was analyzed on a smartphone.The app was tested on different Android devices, such as models of Nokia, Huawei, LG and Sony.The researchers found that the app to an average of 27 minutes to determine the complete SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence from the raw data. This opens the possibility to do genomic analysis at the point of care, in real-time.The researchers also showed that the app could be used to profile DNA methylation in a sample of the human genome. DNA methylation is a modification which changes the activity of the gene.says Dr Deveson.Genopo is a free, open-source application available through the Google Play store.Source: Medindia