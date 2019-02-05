medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Premature Birth May Up Chronic Kidney Disease in Later Life

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 2, 2019 at 11:04 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Premature babies are more likely to develop chronic kidney disease (CKD) later in life, reports a new study.
Premature Birth May Up Chronic Kidney Disease in Later Life
Premature Birth May Up Chronic Kidney Disease in Later Life

Preterm and early term birth are strong risk factors for the development of chronic kidney disease (CKD) from childhood into mid-adulthood, suggests a study from Sweden published by The BMJ.

Given the high levels of preterm birth (currently 10% in the US and 5-8% in Europe), and better survival into adulthood, these findings have important public health implications, say the researchers.

Preterm birth (before 37 weeks of pregnancy) interrupts kidney development and maturity during late-stage pregnancy, resulting in fewer nephrons forming (filters that remove waste and toxins from the body).

Lower nephron number has been associated with the development of high blood pressure and progressive kidney disease later in life, but the long-term risks for adults who were born prematurely remain unclear.

So a team led by Professor Casey Crump at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, set out to investigate the relation between preterm birth and risk of CKD from childhood into mid-adulthood.

Using nationwide birth records, they analyzed data for over 4 million single live births in Sweden during 1973-2014. Cases of CKD were then identified from the nationwide hospital and clinic records through 2015 (maximum age 43 years).

Overall, 4,305 (0.1%) of participants had a diagnosis of CKD, yielding an overall incidence rate of 4.95 per 100,000 person years across all ages (0-43 years).

After taking account of other factors that might be important, they found that preterm birth (less than 37 weeks) was associated with a nearly twofold increased risk of CKD into mid-adulthood (9.24 per 100,000 person years). Extremely preterm birth (less than 28 weeks) was associated with a threefold increased risk of CKD into mid-adulthood (13.33 per 100,000 person years).

A slightly increased risk (5.9 per 100,000 person years) was seen even among those born at early term (37-38 weeks).

The association between preterm birth and CKD was strongest up to age 9 years, then weakened but remained increased at ages 10-19 years and 20-43 years.

These associations affected both males and females and did not seem to be related to shared genetic or environmental factors in families.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause, and the researchers acknowledge some limitations, such as a lack of detailed clinical data to validate CKD diagnoses and potential misclassification of CKD, especially beyond childhood.

However, the large sample size and long-term follow up prompt the researchers to conclude that preterm and early term birth "are strong risk factors for the development of CKD from childhood into mid-adulthood."

People born prematurely "need long term follow-up for monitoring and preventive actions to preserve renal function across the life course," they add.

And they call for additional studies to assess these risks in later adulthood, and to further explain the underlying causes and clinical course of CKD in those born prematurely.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease

A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.

Even Early Stages of Kidney Disease May Trigger Mild Cognitive Impairment

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) may trigger mild cognitive impairment (MCI), even in early stages, reveals a new study.

New Device May Help Explain Premature Births

Globally more than one in ten babies are born prematurely, and this can be explained better by a new device which could lead to better treatments and prevention options for preterm labor resulting from bacterial infections.

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Chronic Renal Failure Glomerulonephritis Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Cesarean Section Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract 

What's New on Medindia

How to Prevent Memory Loss in Kids with Brain Tumors During Radiotherapy

Perilymph Fistula

International Day of Immunology: Celebrating Your Amazing Immune System
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive