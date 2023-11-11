About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Pregnancy Auto-Immune Diseases Linked to Fetal Heart Disorders

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 11, 2023 at 2:11 PM
Pregnancy Auto-Immune Diseases Linked to Fetal Heart Disorders

Pregnant women with Sjogren's or lupus syndrome have high levels of Anti-Ro/SSA antibodies (anti-Sjögren's-syndrome-related antigen A auto-antibodies, also called anti-Ro antibodies) which are associated with fetal atrioventricular block (AVB). In an AV block, electric signals from the heart's atria do not reach the ventricles, resulting in life-long pacing and could be lethal.

Sjogren's Syndrome

Sjogren's Syndrome


Sjögren's syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the exocrine glands and other tissues of the body. Most of the patients are females.
Advertisement


The findings of this clinical trial were published in Arthritis & Rheumatology. (1 Trusted Source
Prospective Evaluation of High Titer Autoantibodies and Fetal Home Monitoring in the Detection of Atrioventricular Block Among Anti-SSA/Ro Pregnancies

Go to source)

Pregnancy Sjogren's & Lupus Syndrome Linked to Fetal Heart Disease

Some individuals with anti-Ro/SSA antibodies (anti-Sjögren's-syndrome-related antigen A autoantibodies, also called anti-Ro antibodies) have autoimmune diseases such as lupus or Sjögren's syndrome, but many have no symptoms.

In the trial, called Surveillance To Prevent AV Block Likely to Occur Quickly (STOP BLOQ), the incidence of AVB increased with higher levels of anti-Ro/SSA antibodies, reaching 7.7% for those in the top quartile, which increased to 27.3% in those with a previous child who had AVB, although participant numbers in that category were small. Antibody titers did not change over time. The trial also revealed that home-based fetal heart rate monitoring reliably detected conduction abnormalities, which may reduce the need for serial echocardiograms.
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus


Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the joints, skin, kidney, heart, lungs, blood vessels and brain.
Advertisement

"Examining the levels of anti-Ro/SSA antibodies is an important advance since for women with low titers, monitoring is probably not necessary and for those with high titers the increased risk supports surveillance," said corresponding author Jill Buyon, MD, of NYU Langone Health. She added that this study also indicated that titers of antibodies do not change and that additional factors besides antibodies contribute to risk.

"That home monitoring can rapidly and accurately identify early fetal conduction disease is a major step forward that may significantly decrease the need for echocardiograms and hopefully facilitate reversibility," added senior author and research professor Bettina Cuneo MD, of the University of Arizona-Tucson College of Medicine.

Reference :
  1. Prospective Evaluation of High Titer Autoantibodies and Fetal Home Monitoring in the Detection of Atrioventricular Block Among Anti-SSA/Ro Pregnancies - (https://acrjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/art.42733)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Do Autoimmune Diseases Affect Pregnancy?

Do Autoimmune Diseases Affect Pregnancy?


The occurrence of rheumatic diseases before or during pregnancy requires our much-needed attention as it has some significant impacts on the off springs.
Advertisement

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care


What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech ...
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help ...
Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the ...
Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of ...
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the ...
Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first ...

Latest Women Health News

How Contraceptives Affect Fear-Controlling Area of Women's Brain?

How Contraceptives Affect Fear-Controlling Area of Women's Brain?

The fear-related brain morphology is influenced by both natural and contraceptive sex hormones, which relate to the fear-related mechanisms affecting women.
Do Endometriosis & Gastrointestinal Disorders Share Genetic Link?

Do Endometriosis & Gastrointestinal Disorders Share Genetic Link?

Endometriosis and gastrointestinal disorders like ulcers, GORD, and IBS share genetic risk links with the possibility of co-occurrence of these two conditions.
Midlife Heart-Healthy Diet Tied to Lower Cognitive Decline Risk

Midlife Heart-Healthy Diet Tied to Lower Cognitive Decline Risk

Initiating a healthy DASH diet in midlife is crucial for averting cognitive impairment in one's later years.
Can High Pregnancy Weight Gain Raise Mortality Risk in the Future?

Can High Pregnancy Weight Gain Raise Mortality Risk in the Future?

Pregnant women who acquire more weight than the current weight gain recommendations, have a higher risk of dying from diabetes or heart disease in the future.
Innovative Wearable Treatment Offers Hope for Osteopenia in Post-Menopausal Women

Innovative Wearable Treatment Offers Hope for Osteopenia in Post-Menopausal Women

A recent study provides evidence endorsing the Osteoboost's efficacy in alleviating the reduction in bone strength and density among postmenopausal women.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Pregnancy Auto-Immune Diseases Linked to Fetal Heart Disorders Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests