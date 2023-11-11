Pregnancy Auto-Immune Diseases Linked to Fetal Heart Disorders

Pregnant women with Sjogren's or lupus syndrome have high levels of Anti-Ro/SSA antibodies (anti-Sjögren's-syndrome-related antigen A auto-antibodies, also called anti-Ro antibodies) which are associated with fetal atrioventricular block (AVB). In an AV block, electric signals from the heart's atria do not reach the ventricles, resulting in life-long pacing and could be lethal.
Pregnancy Sjogren's & Lupus Syndrome Linked to Fetal Heart DiseaseSome individuals with anti-Ro/SSA antibodies (anti-Sjögren's-syndrome-related antigen A autoantibodies, also called anti-Ro antibodies) have autoimmune diseases such as lupus or Sjögren's syndrome, but many have no symptoms.
"Examining the levels of anti-Ro/SSA antibodies is an important advance since for women with low titers, monitoring is probably not necessary and for those with high titers the increased risk supports surveillance," said corresponding author Jill Buyon, MD, of NYU Langone Health. She added that this study also indicated that titers of antibodies do not change and that additional factors besides antibodies contribute to risk.
"That home monitoring can rapidly and accurately identify early fetal conduction disease is a major step forward that may significantly decrease the need for echocardiograms and hopefully facilitate reversibility," added senior author and research professor Bettina Cuneo MD, of the University of Arizona-Tucson College of Medicine.
