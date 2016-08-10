medindia
  3. Echocardiogram - Indications, Types, Procedure, Risks

Echocardiogram

Written by Dr. Ravali Neerumalla | Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nithin Jayan
Average
5
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

What is an Echocardiogram?

An echocardiogram is an imaging test which uses sound waves to produce pictures of the heart. It helps to see the beating and pumping heart.

The echocardiogram provides a more detailed picture of the heart compared to x-rays. The pictures help in identifying the heart disease.

Echocardiogram

When is the Test Performed?

An echocardiogram is performed in the following circumstances.
  • To evaluate the complete function of the heart.
  • To determine the existence and to keep track of heart problems like
    • Echocardiogram to Detect Heart Problems
  • It is also performed before and after the treatment procedures, to see the effectiveness of the treatment.

Types of Echocardiogram

Transthoracic Echocardiogram (TTE)

TTE is the most regularly performed echocardiogram. It is a non-invasive test. A sonographer conducts the test and a cardiologist interprets it. The sonographer applies gel on the chest and uses a device called a transducer with which he firmly presses over the chest to view the heart. The transducer releases high-frequency sound waves, picks the echoes of sound waves and converts them to electrical signals. The echocardiogram machine converts the electrical signals from the transducer and converts them into motion pictures of the heart.

In cases where the lungs, ribs or other body tissues block the sound waves and echoes, to produce the clear heart image, an intravenous contrast agent is useful to get the clear picture of the heart.

Transesophageal Echocardiogram (TEE)

Transesophageal echo helps to get detailed images of the heart. It is used to visualize the heart valves in detail. The throat is numbed before the procedure and drugs to relax the patient are given. A tube with the transducer which can generate the sound waves to collect the images is inserted through the throat into the esophagus (food pipe).

Doppler Echocardiogram

It helps to visualize the flow of blood in the heart and blood vessels. The measurement of the speed and the direction of the blood in the heart can be done with Doppler echo. Doppler technique is performed with TTE or TEE. It helps in detecting the blood flow-related problems and to measure the blood pressure in arteries.

Stress Echocardiogram

In patients with heart conditions related to the coronary arteries, the blood supply to the heart decreases on physical exertion. In such cases, an echocardiogram is done at rest and after exercise stress on a treadmill testor after administering medication which makes the heart pump harder. The wall motion of the heart on echo helps to know the coronaries status. Wall motion abnormalities indicate coronary artery disease.

Stress Echocardiogram

Three-dimensional Echocardiogram (3D Echo)

It is a non-invasive and safe test. It helps in assessing the cardiovascular function and cardiac anatomy. It has an improved accuracy over the 2D echo in assessing the left ventricular function, volume and the mitral valve area.

How is an Echocardiogram Done?

A technician or a cardiologist performs the test. The lights in the room will be dimmed during the procedure. After exposing the chest, a gel is applied to the skin, which helps in conducting the sound waves adequately. Using a transducer the sonographer presses on the chest and moves it over the chest for imaging the heart. The sonographer may ask you to breathe particularly and to roll to the left side for obtaining good images. The gel over the skin will be removed. You can do everything normally after the test.

What are the Potential Risks of Having an Echocardiogram?

Echocardiogram is a very safe procedure. There are no complications. The sound waves are not harmful, unlike the x-rays. TEE is also a safe procedure, but has risks very rarely. The complications of TEE are a sore throat for next 1-2 days and sometimes bleeding, infection of the esophagus.
Published on Aug 10, 2016

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Health Topics A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Medindia Health Topics Search

Healthy Heart

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Doctor Search

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Echocardiogram - Related News

Increased Risk for Diabetes, Heart Problems on Excess Weight Gain at 1 Year Postpartum
Increased Risk for Diabetes, Heart Problems on Excess Weight Gain at 1 Year Postpartum
Short, Intense Exercise Begins To Reverse Heart Problems In People With Type 2 Diabetes
Short, Intense Exercise Begins To Reverse Heart Problems In People With Type 2 Diabetes
Research Paves the Way to Develop New Drugs to Treat Heart Problems in Diabetics
Research Paves the Way to Develop New Drugs to Treat Heart Problems in Diabetics
View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.