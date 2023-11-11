Medicare's Telehealth Cut Raises Patient Access Concerns

A draft recommendation aiming to eliminate Medicare funding for initial telehealth consultations with non-GP specialists is raising concerns about restricted access to essential healthcare, especially for vulnerable patients and those residing outside major population centers. The committee is expected to present its final recommendations to the federal government later this year.



What is MRAC?

The Medicare Benefits Schedule Review Advisory Committee (MRAC) plays a crucial role in assessing and recommending changes to the Medicare Benefits Schedule to ensure the effectiveness and accessibility of healthcare services in Australia. Through thorough reviews and consultations, MRAC contributes to shaping policies that impact the funding and delivery of medical services across the nation.While the Australian Medical Association (AMA) supports many of the draft recommendations put forth by the review, concerns have been voiced about the potential adverse effects on patient access to non-GP specialist services, including mental health care.