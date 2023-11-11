About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medicare's Telehealth Cut Raises Patient Access Concerns

by Colleen Fleiss on November 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM
A draft recommendation aiming to eliminate Medicare funding for initial telehealth consultations with non-GP specialists is raising concerns about restricted access to essential healthcare, especially for vulnerable patients and those residing outside major population centers. The committee is expected to present its final recommendations to the federal government later this year.

What is MRAC?

The Medicare Benefits Schedule Review Advisory Committee (MRAC) plays a crucial role in assessing and recommending changes to the Medicare Benefits Schedule to ensure the effectiveness and accessibility of healthcare services in Australia. Through thorough reviews and consultations, MRAC contributes to shaping policies that impact the funding and delivery of medical services across the nation.

While the Australian Medical Association (AMA) supports many of the draft recommendations put forth by the review, concerns have been voiced about the potential adverse effects on patient access to non-GP specialist services, including mental health care.

What is Medicare / Medicaid?

What is Medicare / Medicaid?


Medicaid / Medicare are different governmental programs that provide medical and health-related services to specific groups of people in U.S. and managed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Professor Steve Robson, President of the AMA, expressed serious reservations about the proposed removal of funding for the initial consultation with a specialist. He emphasized that this change could create obstacles for patients seeking timely healthcare, potentially requiring some individuals to travel significant distances to see a specialist.

According to Professor Robson, the decision to fund specialist consultations via telehealth or face-to-face should be based on clinical considerations and not seen as a one-size-fits-all approach. He criticized MRAC for seemingly disregarding research demonstrating the positive impact of telehealth, emphasizing that the proposed change appears to be more of a cost-cutting measure that could limit patient access.
Telemedicine

Telemedicine


Telemedicine refers to the use of information and communication technology to provide health care and information from a distance.
In conclusion, Professor Robson highlighted the undeniable benefits of telehealth, citing the AMA's report estimating substantial cost savings and emphasizing the need for continued availability of telehealth in emergency situations and for patients facing barriers to traditional care access.

Source: Medindia
Telehealth Linked to Reduced Opioid Overdose Risk

Telehealth Linked to Reduced Opioid Overdose Risk


During the pandemic, the extended use of telehealth for opioid use disorder is linked to decreased risk of overdose.
Health Insurance

Health Insurance


This slideshow explains the concepts about healthcare insurance industry in India.
