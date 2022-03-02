About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Telehealth — Are We Ready to Shift?

by Karishma Abhishek on February 3, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Telehealth — Are We Ready to Shift?

Use of virtual appointments for seeking health care has witnessed an upsurge during the pandemic as per the study published in JAMA Network Open.

A new study by Tufts researchers, however, suggests that for many older and chronically ill patients, telehealth appointments may be most effective when they augment in-person health-care visits rather than fully replace them.

Advertisement


The findings suggest that while patients 70 and older may well be capable of navigating the technical aspects of virtual doctor visits and are interested in communicating online with healthcare professionals, their opinions on the effectiveness of the care they receive varied widely.

The study, which focused on older patients with serious and chronic kidney disease, found that not all patients were satisfied with telehealth.

People of color, including patients who identified as Black, Native American, or Hispanic, or required additional accessibility features such as interpreters, were largely dissatisfied with telehealth.
Advertisement

Patients of color disproportionately suffer from chronic kidney disease and may more often contend with challenges associated with at-home care, such as inadequate space for home dialysis and limited broadband access to support video-telehealth visits, said Keren Ladin, associate professor of occupational therapy and community health, who led the study.

Owing to historical and experienced discrimination, "we found that patients of color were less comfortable with telehealth and had more concerns about the quality of the care and being deprived of care in a telehealth setting than white patients did," said Ladin.

Ladin said she was surprised by these findings of the study that was conducted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thought people of color who were at higher risk would prefer to stay out of the health system for longer, but that was not what we found," she said. Black patients also reported that telehealth appointments prevented them from connecting meaningfully with their doctors, contributing to feelings of mistrust.

"It was really striking," said Ladin. "One woman told us, 'I need to see the physician's eyes to know that they were understanding me,' underscoring that the persistent impacts of structural racism on health-care experiences of patients of color."

The patients did appreciate that telehealth facilitated the ability of care partners such as family members to join them for appointments, something that has been limited during the pandemic. Beyond the comfort of accompanying patients, care partner participation can help improve treatment and adherence and patient education for older patients managing complex, chronic illnesses such as kidney disease, Ladin said.

Downsides from the Clinical Perspective

For clinicians, the low regard for telehealth appointments was more pronounced. A majority of the physicians interviewed remotely from Boston, Chicago, Portland (Maine), and San Diego equated telehealth with lower-quality care.

They could not, for example, conduct physical examinations and lab tests virtually, nor could they naturally build and maintain a personal rapport with chronic-disease patients. Patients, too, we're worried about this.

"We heard loud and clear from clinicians that they felt that the human aspects of their job that they love so much—the communication with patients and those relationships—were fraught and damaged by this flat interaction style," Ladin said. She conceded that although clinicians were generally dissatisfied with telehealth in its current form, most agreed that it did provide critical insight into a patient's home, which was previously unavailable.

"Up until now, the patient's home environment was really a black box," Ladin said, "Whatever the patient said when they came into the office was accepted as truth." During video visits, however, doctors can see patients' homes, the exact medications they are taking, and interact directly with care partners. "That was a positive feature of these types of visits—more holistic care."

To address the range of obstacles perceived by both patients and clinicians in the study, the researchers recommend doctors share detailed post-visit summaries with patients and care partners, leave time during virtual visits for patients to absorb difficult news and inquire specifically after patients' emotions in the absence of nonverbal cues. Structural inequalities require a longer-term but equally important investment beyond simple communication strategies.

"I wish I could say we are doing it perfectly in person, and that telehealth is the only challenge we're facing," said Ladin. "We're not. We need to work on this both in person and for telehealth."

She stressed the importance of increasing the availability of interpreters during virtual visits and a more diverse workforce throughout the medical training pipeline, including nurses and physician assistants.

"The type of community-building and relationship repair that need to happen in health care will go a long way in improving this aspect," said Ladin. "Diversifying the health-care workforce is crucial."

Many telehealth services will stay covered by Medicare through 2023, under current law. After that, the future of remote health care for older Americans remains uncertain. Much of it will depend on whether perceptions among these patients, and in particular those with chronic illness, are positive. For Ladin, the benefits are as clear as the drawbacks.

"At its best, maybe we are getting back to a more patient-centered approach," she said. "But I would be cautious to use it as a replacement device. For older, complex patients, we want to strive for a balance between seeing somebody in person in the clinic most times and then occasionally seeing them onscreen."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Interactive Videos can Improve Hand-Washing Practices
Antibodies Against HIV-1 may Halt the Viral Progression >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Telemedicine Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Telemedicine
Telemedicine
Telemedicine refers to the use of information and communication technology to provide health care .....
Telehealth Services Welcome but Permanent Feature Required
Telehealth Services Welcome but Permanent Feature Required
Government's decision to extend Medicare-funded telehealth for General practitioners and ......
Region, Age Associated With Likelihood of Cancer Patients Using Telehealth Services
Region, Age Associated With Likelihood of Cancer Patients Using Telehealth Services
Region, race, and age are linked to the likelihood of cancer patients using telehealth services, ......
Telehealth Success Spurs a Call Towards COVID-19 Patient’s Care
Telehealth Success Spurs a Call Towards COVID-19 Patient’s Care
Cutting downtime, overheads, and helping patients in time, become possible through continuous ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)