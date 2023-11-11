China's 4-Fold Surge in Congenital Abnormalities Amidst COVID-19

Chinese physicians have observed a heightened link between SARS-CoV-2 infection in early gestation and Situs Inversus, a congenital condition where internal organs exhibit a mirrored positioning.



Situs inversus totalis (SIT) is a rare congenital abnormality characterized by a mirror-image transposition of both the abdominal and the thoracic organs. This is a global defect of situs orientation and failure to generate normal left-right asymmetry. Frequency of situs inversus is 1:10,000 to 1:20,000 and is more frequent in males.

Surge in Fetal Situs Inversus Cases During COVID-19

Writing in a report published in thethe team stated that cases of fetuses with the rare congenital condition rose four-fold in the first seven months of 2023 post COVID. "We noted a striking increase in the number of cases of fetal situs inversus that were diagnosed by means of ultrasonography at our hospital several months after the "zero-COVID" policies in China were lifted," said the researchers including from Tongji University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China.