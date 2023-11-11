About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Increased Temperatures Pose Growing Dengue Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on November 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM
The escalating impact of climate change is anticipated to expand the reach of dengue, a mosquito-borne disease claiming thousands of lives annually, into previously unaffected regions such as the US and Europe, warned a scientist.

Data shows that about 20,000 people die from dengue fever every year mostly in Asia and South America. The disease has a fatality rate of one death per 100 patients. India, Brazil, Peru, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Argentina, Mexico, Philippines, Nicaragua, and Colombia were the countries with the most number of cases.

Dengue

Dengue


Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
According to Sir Jeremy Farrar, chief scientist at the WHO, warming temperatures are allowing mosquitoes that can carry the disease to venture deeper into the US, Europe and even in new places in Africa, Daily Mail reported. Every year there are about 1,200 cases recorded in the US, nearly 600 of which are locally-acquired infections. But there are concerns the disease is spreading after California recorded its first locally-acquired infection for a decade last month.Scientists say dengue fever could become endemic in the US if infected mosquitoes in Mexico manage to move further North.

Dengue's Global Expansion Raises Concerns

"Dengue, which is classically a South American, South East Asian disease and is hyperendemic in those countries (has) spread North, you're now seeing transmission in the Mediterranean," said Professor Sir Peter Horby, director of the Pandemic Sciences Institute at Oxford University. As per experts, infected travelers could introduce the virus if they are bitten by local mosquitoes, which then become infected and start transmitting the disease to other people, the report said. Farrar called on health authorities to start preparing.

The incidence of infections caused by arboviruses, such as dengue, Zika and Chikungunya, has grown dramatically around the world in recent decades.The agency said about half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100-400 million infections occurring each year.
Test Your Knowledge on Zika Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Zika Virus


Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus that causes fever, headache, skin rashes, joint and muscle pain in infected individuals. The symptoms usually last for only 2 to 7 days. Fetal symptoms vary and have led to International concern.
"We are really at the right time to scale up the advocacy for the threat of arboviruses globally," said Dr. Raman Velayudhan, Unit Head, Global Programme on Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases at WHO.Movement of people, urbanization and associated problems with water and sanitation, are the factors leading to continuous spread of vectors into new regions, Velayudhan noted.

"And in terms of climatic change, certainly increased precipitation, higher temperature, higher humidity all favours the mosquito," he said, adding "the virus and the vectors also multiply faster in higher temperature."

Source: IANS
Chikungunya

Chikungunya


Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.
Interesting Health Facts on Dengue

Interesting Health Facts on Dengue


Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.
Recommended Readings

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic ...
Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi’s live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine ...
Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito ...

Latest Dengue News

Dengue Infections Surge Past 13,000 in Bihar

Dengue Infections Surge Past 13,000 in Bihar

Over the last 24 hours, there has been a notable increase in dengue patients, surpassing the total number of cases in Bihar, which now exceeds 13,000.
Lucknow Sees Alarming Spike With 38 New Dengue Cases Within a Day

Lucknow Sees Alarming Spike With 38 New Dengue Cases Within a Day

Dengue fever outbreak in Lucknow: The cumulative count of dengue cases in Lucknow has now reached 1,308.
Dengue Outbreak Grips Kolkata as Cases Skyrocket Over the Past Week

Dengue Outbreak Grips Kolkata as Cases Skyrocket Over the Past Week

Dengue Cases in Kolkata: The number surpasses the 1,102 cases reported in the preceding week. The total cases for the current season have now reached 7,422.
Dengue Crisis Deepens in Bengal as Cases Surpass 50,000 Threshold

Dengue Crisis Deepens in Bengal as Cases Surpass 50,000 Threshold

The dengue situation in Bengal has reached a critical stage, with the number of cases exceeding the 50,000 mark.
Tamil Nadu Plans 1,000 Medical Camps for Dengue Screening Starting October 1

Tamil Nadu Plans 1,000 Medical Camps for Dengue Screening Starting October 1

Health Minister of Tamil Nadu Subramanian urged people to attend fever camps and advised against self-treatment for dengue fever symptoms.
