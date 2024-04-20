About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Bali Urges Dengue Fever Vaccinations for Foreign Tourists Amid Rising Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 20 2024 10:35 PM

The Bali regional government in Indonesia is advising foreign tourists visiting the resort island to receive dengue vaccinations due to the current rise in dengue fever () cases across the country.

Dengue Fever Vaccinations Recommended for Tourists

Bali Health Agency's Acting Head of Disease Prevention and Control (P2P), Gusti Ayu Raka Susanti, said on Saturday that dengue vaccines were not yet to be a national mandatory but tourists were advised to get the jabs just to ensure they would remain healthy during traveling, particularly when they entered endemic areas, Xinhua news agency reported. "The dengue fever vaccinations are highly suggested, not only for tourists, but also all Balinese people, so that they can protect themselves from dengue infections," she said as quoted by local media. Concerns over dengue high fever in Bali come up following an increasing rate of cases nationwide in Indonesia. Although the Bali regional government does not have any specific data on the number of tourists exposed to dengue fever, the overall dengue fever rate in the province has been quite high, with a total of 4,177 cases and five deaths from January to April this year.

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
  1. Dengue and severe dengue - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dengue-and-severe-dengue)
Source-IANS
