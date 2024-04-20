About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Nanosensor Diagnoses Disease in 30 Minutes by Monitoring Inflammation

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 20 2024 10:51 PM

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur researchers have innovated a groundbreaking nanosensor targeting cytokines, pivotal proteins regulating body inflammation levels, facilitating swift diagnosis and disease progression assessment within 30 minutes.
Currently used techniques for cytokine detection include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which although reliable are highly time-consuming. These also require trained personnel and a long sample preparation or analysis time that can take over 6 hours to produce the results.

Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses

Rapid Nanosensor Technology for Therapeutics Development

However, the new sensor takes only 30 minutes in comparison and is also cost-effective, for developing therapeutics for conditions like Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease, among others, said the team. They added that the technique could also detect “trace-level molecules with high precision and selectivity.

“It uses Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy to detect analytes even at low concentrations, and is based on semiconductor process technology and works on the principle of Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS),” the Institute said. “This technique which is currently in its development stage has provided exciting and encouraging results for three biomarkers i.e. interleukin-6 (IL-6), interleukin-beta (IL-beta), and TNF-alpha which are key pro-inflammatory cytokines, released by inflammatory cells,” said Prof. Ajay Agarwal, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur.

“As of now, the testing is done for controlled samples, but the team aims to take the technology to clinical trials soon. The group is also using this technique to develop detection protocols for the early-stage and quick diagnosis of Sepsis and Fungal infections,” he added.The findings have been published in the 2023 IEEE Applied Sensing Conference (APSCON).

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
Source-IANS
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
