WHO Updates COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines

The World Health Organization's Guideline Development Group has revised its recommendations for COVID-19 patient treatments through a panel of global experts. The updated recommendations offer reliable and current advice on managing COVID-19 and assist physicians in better decision-making with patients.

These new recommendations were published in the journal The BMJ. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

A living WHO guideline on drugs for covid-19



Go to source)



Updated Guidelines on Treatment and Management of COVID-19 Patients

These guidelines were developed by the World Health Organization with the methodological support of the MAGIC Evidence Ecosystem Foundation.The guidance incorporates the latest clinical trial evidence for existing and new COVID-19 therapies and takes account of evidence relating to safety, prognosis, resources, access, and equity issues, as well as patient values and preferences.