About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

People Prefer 5:2 Diet More Than Standard GP Advice: Study

by Hannah Joy on November 18, 2021 at 6:26 PM
Font : A-A+

People Prefer 5:2 Diet More Than Standard GP Advice: Study

People prefer the 5:2 diet or fast diet rather than standard GP weight management advice, reveals a new clinical trial study.

The trial, funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) and led by Queen Mary University of London, is the first randomized evaluation of the 5:2 diet, a popular type of intermittent fasting regime.

Advertisement


Researchers studied the long-term effects of providing 5:2 diet instructions compared to traditional weight loss advice in 300 UK adults with obesity over a one-year period.

The findings show that long-term weight loss was similar for those who received 5:2 diet or standard weight management advice with 18 percent and 15 percent of participants respectively losing at least five percent of their body weight at one year. However, when asked to rate each intervention, participants in the 5:2 diet group were more likely to recommend the intervention to others or be willing to continue with their diet.
Advertisement

Previous evidence suggests that peer support could be important for encouraging dieters to adhere to and realize the effects of the 5:2 diet.

To test this, the researchers studied the impact of a weekly support group in addition to the simple 5:2 diet advice. They found that whilst initially face-to-face support generated better early effects and improved adherence to the 5:2 diet, these effects weakened over time.

Together, the findings suggest that providing brief advice on the 5:2 diet could extend the options clinicians can offer to patients.

Dr Katie Myers Smith, Chartered Health Psychologist and Senior Research Fellow at Queen Mary, said: "Here we've been able to provide the first results on the effectiveness of simple 5:2 diet advice in a real-life setting. We found that although the 5:2 diet wasn't superior to traditional approaches in terms of weight loss, users preferred this approach as it was simpler and more attractive. Based on these findings, GPs may consider recommending the 5:2 diet as part of their standard weight management advice."

The 5:2 diet is popular intermittent fasting weight loss intervention whereby dieters restrict their caloric intake on two non-consecutive days a week and then apply sensible eating on the remaining days. It first became popular in the UK through a BBC Horizon documentary and follow-up bestselling book.

In the study, traditional weight management advice on diet and exercise consisted of a 20-minute session where patients where an advisor explained the program and went over key tips provided in supporting materials including the British Heart Foundation guides 'Facts Not Fads' and 'Get Active, Stay Active', the NHS 'Change 4 Life' series of booklets and a leaflet listing local resources for exercise.

Participants in the 5:2 group instead received a leaflet on restricting their caloric intake on two non-consecutive days a week, with examples of meals containing the required amount of calories, and pointers to additional online support as part of an individual 20-minute session.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Parental Depression can Affect Their Child's Mental Health
How Extreme Heat Affects the Heart and Blood Vessels? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Macrobiotic Diet 

Recommended Reading
New Interesting Way to Lose Weight: Fast Diet
New Interesting Way to Lose Weight: Fast Diet
There is a new way of keeping one healthy and slim introduced to the world...
Boffins Recommend Skipping Breakfast Before Training
Boffins Recommend Skipping Breakfast Before Training
Male athletes can skip breakfast before training, suggests a new research....
Diet or Drug - Which Impacts Health More?
Diet or Drug - Which Impacts Health More?
Researchers discovered that dietary composition had a far more powerful effect than drugs, which ......
How Does Dieting Disturb the Gut Microbiome?
How Does Dieting Disturb the Gut Microbiome?
Dieting alters the composition of the human gut microbiota, affects nutrient absorption, and energy ...
Atkins Diet
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins....
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Low Carbohydrate Diet
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate...
Macrobiotic Diet
Macrobiotic Diet
Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting well-being and longevity ...
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William sudde...
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weigh...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close